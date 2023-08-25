Beijing Takes Action to Promote High-Quality Development Through Data Resource Activation

Beijing Takes Steps to Promote High-Quality Development and Utilization of Data Resources

In a move to further enhance its high-quality development, the General Office of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government has recently released the “Action Plan for Further Promoting New Breakthroughs in the Capital’s High-Quality Development (2023-2025)”. This plan emphasizes the need to fully activate the potential of data elements and improve the coordination of data resources.

The action plan highlights the importance of gathering public data from various levels, categories, and sources. Beijing aims to explore effective models and feasible paths for the assetization, marketization, and industrialization of data resources. Additionally, the city plans to carry out the first trial of the national data infrastructure system.

To support the development of a robust data ecosystem, the Beijing International Big Data Exchange has made significant improvements to its trading rules and business specifications for data products. The exchange has also established a working mechanism for data rights confirmation and is aiming to upgrade to a national data exchange. These efforts will facilitate the efficient exchange and utilization of data.

Addressing concerns about data security, the government intends to research and develop measures for implementing a data export security assessment system. By doing so, Beijing aims to become the first to establish an authority for data export security assessment in China.

Recognizing the potential of intelligent production equipment and information management systems, the government encourages manufacturing enterprises to utilize these technologies and establish digital headquarters. This will enable companies to enhance their productivity and streamline their operations through digitization.

Furthermore, the action plan encourages qualified enterprises and units, including central enterprises, state-owned enterprises, and internet platform enterprises, to establish data groups, data companies, or data research institutes in Beijing. This initiative aims to harness the expertise and resources of these entities to drive innovation and development in the field of data.

The “Action Plan for Further Promoting New Breakthroughs in the Capital’s High-Quality Development (2023-2025)” reflects Beijing’s commitment to leveraging data resources for the city’s sustainable growth and development. By prioritizing the assetization and marketization of data, establishing a robust data infrastructure system, and promoting the establishment of data-focused organizations, Beijing aims to become a leading hub for data-driven innovation and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

