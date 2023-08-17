Beijing tripped up in chips: Intel’s maxi-investment jumps

NEW YORK. With another hunchbacked blow, Beijing blows up a multibillion-dollar agreement between operators of the closest allies known to contemporary equilibrium, namely the United States and Israel. In fact, the attempted agreement with which Intel intended to take over the chip maker Tower Semiconductor failed after the Chinese authorities did not approve the agreement within the established time frame. A lack of green light that is considered a consequence of the challenge between Washington and Beijing on advanced technology and in a broader sense on the international geopolitical confrontation between the two powers.

The two companies did not expressly mention China, but Intel had specified that the agreement would not be perfected if the necessary go-ahead did not arrive by Tuesday’s deadline. The 5.4 billion dollar deal was announced in February last year, but what undermined its progress was precisely “the impossibility of obtaining the regulatory approvals required by the merger agreement”, as Intel announced after failing to collect the clearance from the Chinese authorities by the deadline set on August 15th.

Intel will now pay Tower a $353 million fee. “Our appreciation for Tower has grown thanks to this process and we will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration in the future,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of the US group. In order to cash in on the success of the agreement, Gelsinger himself had recently gone on a mission to China to meet the government, but something went wrong.

Tower, which mainly produces in Israel and in a few other places on the planet, was supposed to manage the production of old-generation chips, while Intel would have developed the production of more advanced chips. The American giant aimed to compete more advantageously with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other giants, both by winning external customers and by manufacturing its own chips designed internally. In reality, the American giant could proceed with the acquisition of Tower, which has no factories in China, even without the go-ahead from Beijing. However, any company that reaches a revenue threshold of around $55 million in China is subject to local antitrust scrutiny.

The Intel-Tower deal is the second major acquisition of a chipmaker to be derailed by Beijing: In 2018, Qualcomm canceled a $44 billion buyout of Dutch chipmaker Nxp Semiconductors for failing to cash in Chinese approval within the set deadlines. Among the non-semiconductor deals, DuPont canceled its $5.2 billion purchase of electronic materials specialist Rogers last year due to a lack of Chinese clearance. Citing national security concerns, Beijing in May banned some local firms from sourcing memory chips from US giant Micron, whose sales in China topped $3 billion last year. The reasons behind the failure of the Intel-Tower deal also reflect the climate of tension between the United States and China. As formiche.net recalls, the deal also involved Italy given that Tower is present in the establishments of the Italian-French group StMicroelectronics in Agrate Brianza, in the province of Monza Brianza. The top management of the Israeli operator – reports the site – had also been to Italy in November 2021 to meet some members of the government, including Giancarlo Giorgetti, then minister of economic development. —

