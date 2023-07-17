Beijing’s challenges on growth and unemployment

The People’s Republic of China concludes the first half of 2023 with hints of recovery in various sectors. But months after the abolition of the containment measures envisaged by the national Zero Covid strategy, Beijing still faces a number of challenges. In April, the Council of State ensured that it was able to promote astable employment through targeted measures to optimally bring together the younger generation, companies and also the state sector. But the youth unemployment rate which shows no signs of decreasing is one of the major risks for economic growth.

An uneven growth

China is growing, but the recovery is uneven. In mid-June, the State Council pledged to implement “stronger measures” to boost the momentum of economic development. In a statement released at the end of the month on the sidelines of the quarterly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of China, we read that macroeconomic policy recorded “stable and steady” progress. But it was also recognized that the presence of a difficult international context and a boost in demand that “is still insufficient” are factors underlying the uneven growth. As Caixin Insight Group economist Wang Zhe told CNBC, “major problems remain such as theincreased deflationary pressure and the weakness in foreign demand”.

in May theexport cinese it contracted 7.5% year over year, the first drop in three months. Imports decreased by 4.5%, faster than expected. The contraction has also affected the manufacturing sector: official data released at the end of June show that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for last month is 49.0, compared to 48.8 in May and 49.2 of April. A value below 50 indicates decreased activity for the third consecutive month. In June, the PMI for the services sector published by Caixin/S&P Global (which largely reflects the official values) stood at 53.9: a value that reconfirms an expansion but which at the same time marks the lowest growth rate since last January, when Beijing abolished the measures envisaged by the Zero Covid strategy.

In the last quarter, the growth rate of retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, decreased: if in April it was +18.4% compared to the same period of 2022, in May it fell to +12, 7%. From the tourism sector, on the other hand, there are encouraging signs. In the last national holiday period, from 22 to 24 June on the occasion of the Dragon Boat Festival, the total number of trips to the country exceeded 140 million (+89.1% compared to last year). The boom had already manifested itself during the Labour daybetween April 29 and May 3, a period in which domestic flights have returned to full capacity while recording a 39% increase in cost compared to 2019 prices.

Despite the performance of the last three months, the government has not adjusted the GDP growth target of “about 5%” set during the two sessions. Indeed, during a conference in Tianjin at the end of June, Premier Li Qiang affirmed that the growth from April to June was faster than the +4.5% recorded in the first quarter of 2023. And that therefore the country can really be able to reach the goal set in March: a modest goal, but one that marks a significant increase when compared to the +3% with which the country ended 2022.

Record unemployment

If you look at the country’s employment scenario, you notice opposing and coexisting trends. The curve of the total urban unemployment (Since 2018 Beijing has been collecting employment data through surveys conducted in cities) maintains a stable downward trend: in May it fell to 5.2%, compared to 5.5% in January. Also for the age group considered fundamental in terms of labor production (25-59 years) there was a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, falling to 4.1%.

The weak point remains the situation for young people between the ages of 16 and 24: estimates indicate a total of 96 million people, out of a population of about 1.4 billion. Of these, around 64 are not involved in the labor market, as students. Of the remaining 26 million, more than 6 are classified as unemployed. From the record of 19.9% ​​recorded in July 2022, the rate was first affected by a slight decrease between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 in conjunction with theabolition of Zero Covidto then start to rise again: in April it reached 20.4%, in May it reached a new all-time high of 20.8%.

Many observers agree that the percentage will continue to rise. Furthermore, current data, although more precise than those collected before 2018, would not yet be completely reliable: entire categories of people, such as self-employed workers, would not be examined. This bracket includes the over 200 million flexible workers, who most often cover tasks through collaboration contracts for platforms active in the food delivery, ride-hailing or technology sector.

The numerous analyzes that have investigated the problem converge on one issue: youth unemployment is a problem that has gripped the Communist Party for some time. After the first peak recorded in the second half of the 1970s with the return to the city of a large number of educated young people sent by the Communist Party to the countryside to be re-educated, the curve rose again at the turn of the new millennium, when corporate reform state workers caused a “wave of layoffs”: out of a total urban workforce numbering 230 million, the unemployed amounted to almost 15.6%. In the immediate aftermath the government promoted re-employment by encouraging the development of the private economy.

An “unprecedented” crisis

As stated in a long essay by Wang Mingyuan, a researcher at the Beijing Reform and Development Institute, the current crisis presents new characteristics compared to the previous ones: meanwhile, the highest numbers related to population growth and the highest rate of urbanization; then, the pandemic crisis and the rectification campaign that Beijing has directed against large companies in the technology sector have worsened a situation that was already showing worrying signs. The result is a tight labor market and the emergence of a generation that is both the best educated and the most precarious in the history of the People’s Republic of China.

To provide a comprehensive picture, the efforts that the authorities have undertaken since the 1990s to promote vocational education should also be mentioned. To date, the country boasts the largest higher education system in the world, with over 240 million Chinese having attended university. The country’s universities have achieved very high levels of research quality, even surpassing universities such as Cambridge or Oxford. As a result, young people completing university courses are increasing year by year: in 2020 they were just under 9 million, for this year the forecasts indicate over 11.6 million people.

On the other hand, jobs have shrunk. In January 2023, the head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping said that it had “hard conquered” the results achieved in 2022, when 12.06 million new jobs were created. If Beijing managed to exceed the set target of 11 million, 1.48 million fewer jobs were guaranteed compared to pre-pandemic levels. Forecasts for 2023 remain modest, around 12 million.

The prospects for the future

The diffusion of feelings of intolerance and frustration in the new generations has gone hand in hand with the fading of opportunities. The Covid-19 crisis and the application of strict (and very often arbitrary) containment measures have only exacerbated spirits. This is demonstrated by the fact that among the slogans shouted during the “white paper protests” there were also requests for greater economic stability and more solid prospects for the future.

To date the problem seems to lie in the fact that lack solid career prospects for the ever-growing number of “highly educated” young people. A study conducted by Lu Yao, of Columbia University, and by Li Xiaogang, of Xi’an Jiaotong University, talks about it using the concept of “underemployment”: at least a quarter of recent graduates accept low-skilled positionspart-time and poorly paid.

At the same time, warnings are coming from Beijing about the lack of skilled workers for certain jobs due to “structural imbalances”. We need, the authorities say, to continue to support private businesses, which according to the English-language newspaper China Daily are responsible for the creation of “over 90% of new jobs”. Although positions in the public sector are increasingly attractive to the new generations (as evidenced by the fact that for 2023 Beijing expects to recruit a record number of over 37,000 civil servants), we continue to look at the sectors that for years have driven the growth, such as the tech one.

In the last two years the Big Tech they have been affected to a large extent by restructuring efforts by government regulators, which have caused massive layoffs of up to 20% of the workforce in some sections. A scenario that has done nothing but exacerbate the general intolerance towards “white-collar” jobs that were previously guarantors of status and money, but have long been seen as an extreme representation of the culture of overworking and promoters par excellence of burnout from overwork .

The digital rectification, however, now seems to be over. First the fine imposed a few days ago a Tencentparent company of the super app WeChatit’s at Ant Groupfintech branch of Ali Baba, e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma; then, the public endorsement by premier Li Qiang, last July 12, and by the main national body for economic planning: the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission praised the projects of ten tech giants (including Alibaba , Tencent and Meituan), also mentioning ways in which the central government can provide them with economic support.

To boost the labor market, “there is no quick fix”: the comment by Louise Loo of Oxford Economics to the New York Times does not give a glimpse of certain forecasts for the future. The government has already taken some measures to revive growth, such as tax breaks for small businesses and lower interest rates on bank deposits which should encourage households to spend more. But consumer confidence is inextricably linked with the lack of job prospects. That “unemployment is a social issue as well as an economic phenomenon” was also stated by the Beijing News, the Beijing newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

Cover photo EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

