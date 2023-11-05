Beijing’s Efforts to Build an International Consumption Center City: Upgrading Business, Tourism, Culture, and Sports Consumption

Beijing Focuses on Upgrading Business, Tourism, Cultural, and Sports Consumption

On November 3, the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference held a briefing on the research and consultation on “coordinating the promotion of upgrading of business, tourism, cultural, and sports consumption, and promoting the construction of an international consumption center city with high quality”.

Beijing has been actively working towards the renovation and upgrading of its business districts throughout this year. Thirteen business districts, including Chongwenmen and CBD, have already completed their tasks. In addition, the city has designated 856 quarter-hour convenience living districts. Beijing has not only focused on improving the level of first store launches but has also attracted a total of 3,492 first stores. It has successfully cultivated 12 global launch centers, among which Sanlitun Taikoo Li stands out.

Furthermore, Beijing has placed great emphasis on “promoting integration” to enhance diversified consumption scenarios and unleash the potential for cultural and tourism consumption. The city has developed over 300 “Walking in Beijing” routes, carefully selected 300 Beijing Internet celebrity check-in spots, and sorted out 922 items of “Beijing Gift” merchandise.

At present, Beijing’s business, tourism, cultural, and sports consumption displays trends such as consumption grading and cross-border integration. Basic consumption, like travel and food, as well as personal consumption, such as jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, and sporting equipment, have significantly recovered. Additionally, cross-border integration has become a new trend, with Beijing introducing diverse business formats across commercial places, like performing arts spaces, sports and fitness centers, and cultural exhibitions. Composite spaces that integrate exhibitions, events, performing arts, and more have emerged.

Members of the CPPCC emphasized the need to closely follow the core links of business, tourism, cultural, and sports consumption. They called for systematic connections between destinations, channels, and customer sources using new technologies and scenarios to attract and retain customers. It was suggested to take advantage of consumption grading opportunities and the current trend of cross-border consumption and provide targeted consumer supplies. The improvement of the city’s consumer appeal was also emphasized, along with the increase in innovative supply for business, travel, culture, and sports integrated IP. Premium routes and increased added value were seen as essential drivers for related industries and extended tourism flow, thus ensuring the growth of the consumption chain.

The relevant person in charge of the Economic Committee of the CPPCC highlighted that this year’s focus will be on coordinating the promotion of upgrading business, tourism, cultural, and sports consumption to create an international consumption center city with high quality. The emphasis will be on improving the quality of facilities and environment, creating an attractive consumption space, accelerating brand cultivation, and enhancing the quality of business, travel, culture, and sports service consumption and supply. The goal is to promote the integrated development of business, travel, culture, and sports consumption, stimulate new consumption momentum, and create an environment that encourages safe and willing consumption. Various measures will be taken to achieve a business, travel, culture, and sports consumption environment that is willing to consume, dares to consume, and consumes safely.

(Reporter Sun Ying)

(Original title: 3,492 first stores opened in Beijing, and 12 global launch centers were cultivated)