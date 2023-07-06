Beijing’s First Store Economy Thrives: 3,177 Stores Introduced and 217 Multinational HQs Established

Beijing, China – At the opening ceremony of the “Pinchuang·Global Brand Festival 2023,” the Municipal Bureau of Commerce presented the latest achievements in Beijing’s construction of an international consumption center city. The report card highlighted the city’s continuous efforts in developing a thriving consumer market with a focus on high technology, large platforms, multiple business districts, quality, and security.

Over the past two years, Beijing has been optimizing the investment and development environment for enterprises, providing high-quality brand supply to enhance the consumer experience. This has led to the introduction of a total of 3,177 first stores, making Beijing the leading city in this regard. Additionally, 217 regional headquarters of multinational companies, including Decathlon and Luckin, have settled in Beijing.

The first five months of this year saw a remarkable increase of 8.9% in total consumption in the city. The passenger flow in 60 key business districts also grew by 25.9% year-on-year, indicating a strong recovery and growth in the consumer market.

The expansion of new shopping malls has contributed significantly to Beijing’s first store economy. From January to May alone, 403 brand first stores were established, further boosting the city’s retail environment. The addition of Xisanqi Vientiane in the north of Haidian and Beijing’s third Joy City in Shijingshan have attracted numerous brands to settle down. The continuous influx of new shopping malls demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing a diverse range of options for consumers.

The brand map of Beijing exemplifies a harmonious integration of tradition and fashion. Time-honored brands such as Beibingyang’s “Beiping Ice Factory” and Tongrentang’s “Zhima Health” have become popular among young people, representing innovation and upgrading for these long-standing brands. At the same time, emerging brands like Yuanqi Forest and Guanxia Aromatherapy have gained prominence, with more than 300 local new consumer brands now flourishing in the city. The rise of these brands has contributed substantially to Beijing’s annual revenue, with 11 new consumer brands exceeding 1 billion yuan.

As major business districts in Beijing continuously upgrade, they serve as carriers for various brand stores. The phased transformation and upgrading of 22 traditional business districts and 20 traditional shopping malls have provided consumers with an enhanced shopping experience. Notably, high-end shopping malls SKP and China World Mall have both made it to the “20 billion yuan club” of national shopping malls in 2022. SKP, in particular, achieved annual sales of 23 billion yuan, maintaining its status as the global store king.

While physical consumption remains a priority, Beijing is also focusing on online retail and live e-commerce. In 2022, the city’s online retail sales accounted for 39.8% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, a significant increase from the national average.

Beijing’s continuous efforts in stimulating consumption have yielded positive results. From January to May this year, the city’s total consumption, total retail sales, and service consumption increased by 8.9%, 5.9%, and 11.2% year-on-year, respectively. The passenger flow in the city’s 60 key business districts reached 987 million, marking a 25.9% year-on-year increase. These figures indicate a steady and positive development trend in the consumer market.

Looking ahead, Guo Wenjie, deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, expressed Beijing’s commitment to introducing and nurturing characteristic brands. The city will continue to optimize support for physical commercial carriers and endeavor to establish a large consumption pattern that integrates business, culture, tourism, and sports. Beijing aims to create a first-class consumption environment for residents and visitors alike.

