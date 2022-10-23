Source: Beijing Youth Daily Author: Li Jia

Original title: Beijing’s new round of reserve meat plans to put 600 tons in order to benefit more citizens, and each purchase does not exceed 10 catties per person

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the National Development and Reform Commission on ensuring the supply and price stability of important commodities for people’s livelihood, in order to fully guarantee the city’s pork supply and price stability, since October 15, Beijing has adopted the method of releasing government reserved pork to regulate the pork market. Yesterday, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce that, considering the recent supply and price of pork in the pork market, the planned release of this round of pork reserves is 600 tons. Mainly, add some tenderloin and pork belly at the same time.

Yesterday evening, a reporter from Beiqing Daily saw that many consumers were choosing pork. The price is 15.78 yuan per kilo. Many customers said, “These two kinds of reserved meat are lean and fresh, and they are seven or eight yuan cheaper than the meat at the farmers’ market, which is very affordable.”

According to Wu Tao, Meat Purchasing Manager of Carrefour North China District, this is the first time Carrefour has put in reserve meat this year, “Carrefour began to supply government reserve meat from October 18. A few days ago, only 14 stores in the sixth district of the city were able to supply it, starting from the 22nd. , stores in the outer suburbs including Shunyi and Liangxiang have also started to sell reserved meat.” As of the 22nd, Carrefour had put 20 tons of pork, and as of the 21st, 4.2 tons had been sold. Among them, on the first day of selling government reserved meat, the sales reached 12,000 yuan, and in recent days, the daily sales have increased significantly. “On the 21st, it was 40,000 yuan, and on the evening of the 22nd, it reached about 50,000 yuan, and the cumulative sales amounted to 12 yuan. 10,000 yuan of government reserve meat. Judging from the sales figures, reserve meat is very popular with consumers.”

It is reported that the reserve meat production enterprises are Beijing Ershang Dahongmen and Shunxin Pengcheng Co., Ltd., and the production date of the reserve pork is no earlier than June 2022. The price of pork of the same grade of the two companies will be released at a 10% drop from the normal market sales price in the week before October 15, and the price will be locked during the release period and will remain unchanged. At the same time, it is required that the retail sales markup rate should not be higher than 10% of the put price, so as to achieve a double drop and stabilize the price quickly.

A reporter from Beiqing Daily learned from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce that at present, the companies involved in the retail sales of reserved meat include 400 stores in 23 supermarket chains, 123 pork specialty stores affiliated to Ershang Group, and 41 counters in Daoxiang Village in Shunxin Pengcheng. There are 564 stores, including 415 in the six urban districts and 149 in the outer suburban counties, with the six urban districts accounting for 74%. In addition, since October 18, Huaguan Supermarket has actively responded to the call and has successively sold reserved meat in more than 40 stores. Supermarkets also expressed that they would expand the variety and increase the number of sales outlets.

In order to facilitate the public to buy, each sales outlet will clearly display the sales category, price, manufacturer, and production date in a prominent position, so that the public can buy with confidence. In order to benefit more citizens, each person purchases no more than 10 jin each time (the calculation method is that based on the average daily consumption of 100 grams of pork per person, if a family of three purchases once a week, the weekly consumption is about 4 jin, and the consumption of 5 people is about 4 jin per week. The family consumes about 7 catties per week), and does not sell to catering enterprises and canteens of government agencies and groups.

According to the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, all districts are also actively coordinating the conditional community vegetable markets, convenience food stores and supermarket stores within their jurisdiction to do a good job in stocking meat, so that more citizens can buy high-quality and cheap pork.

