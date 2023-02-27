Once again, the Chinese authorities have avoided taking sides on the war in Ukraine. On February 24, on the first anniversary of the large-scale Russian invasion, the United Nations General Assembly ha approveto – with 141 votes in favor, 6 against and 32 abstentions – a non-binding resolution calling for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil. India and China, once again, yes I am astenute.

The ‘position paper’ on the war

China had been at the center of the international debate in the previous days for the expected and erroneously defined by the foreign media as “Plan for Peace” which, according to expectations, Chinese President Xi Jinping should have presented at that same General Assembly.

Instead of the “peace plan” read by Xi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has released what the Chinese media have always called “position paper”a twelve-point document in which the word “war” does not appear and which indicates the position of the Chinese authorities on the conflict. The first of these points is the respect for territorial sovereignty; the second, however, is dedicated to the need to abandon the “Cold War mentality”, a clear reference to the United States and the Nato.

In fact, the document reiterates a series of positions already expressed by Chinese officials in the past, and a few days earlier by another document dedicated to illustrating the “global security initiative”, launched for the first time by Xi at the summit of B countriesrics in June 2022.

Wang Yi in Europe and in Moscow

A few days before the vote in the General Assembly at the Glass Palace, Wang Yithe director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the de facto head of Chinese diplomacy, had landed in Moscow.

Here, after the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay PatrushevWang Yi met with the president Vladimir Putin. In the statement released by the Chinese news agency Xinhua of this last meeting, ample space is dedicated to the need to promote a “true multilateralism”, as defined by the official Chinese narrative, and in conclusion we read the Chinese will for a “political solution ” to the “Ukrainian question”, a proposal also taken up by position paper. This is not the first time that Chinese officials have promoted dialogue for the resolution of the war, at least in words, but it is the first time that this statement has been addressed directly to Putin.

It was his first official visit since the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the last leg of a European tour that has taken him to the Munich Security Conference and a series of bilateral meetings.

And it was precisely from one of these meetings, which had raised hopes of a relaxation of relations between Europe and China and, moreover, led to believe that Wang’s in Russia was a sort of “peace mission”, that the something for something on Beijing’s “peace plan”. Indeed, after the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Italian press reported that Wang Yi, in their bilateral meeting, had reported President Xi Jinping’s willingness to deliver a “peace speech” on February 24th. Expectations, however, proved to be unfounded in practice.

The “rhetorical war” between China and the United States

The climate of relative relaxation between Europe and China quickly cooled off. Among the determining factors are also the statements of the US Secretary of State Antony Blink of February 18, exactly three days before Wang’s arrival in Moscow. On that occasion, Blinken, following the bilateral meeting with the head of Chinese diplomacy in Munich, reported that China was considering providing military support to Russiaa statement that required a prompt denial by US President Joe Biden, but on which, according to rumors of the Wall Street Journal, it would be substantiated by confidential data from the White House; Biden himself, in denying his secretary of state, nevertheless underlined that in the face of evidence of Chinese military support for Russia, the United States would react.

This is not the first hint that the US authorities have made about possible Chinese military support for Russian aggression. Already in March 2022, US intelligence had released information regarding an alleged request for military and economic aid to China by Russia, used as a warning precisely to China, but which, between the lines, suggested that the Chinese authorities did not were then so reluctant to provide the requested aid. To date, the data supporting Blinken’s claim have not been disclosed, but it was followed by that of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Joseph Borrellwho called the shipment of Chinese weapons to Russia as a “red line” for Sino-European relations.

The Chinese response to this statement took the form offurther accentuate the anti-US rhetoric, both in internal communication and in that directed abroad. The communiqué on the meeting between Wang and Putin already states that Sino-Russian relations cannot be affected by external interference. The allusion is directed to the United States, accused from the outset of throwing fuel on the fire.

The anti-US narrative has gone so far as to dedicate space to the allegations advanced by journalist Seymour Hersh, according to which the United States was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline, from Russia to Germany, which took place last year.

International reactions to the peace plan

Harshly criticized by White House who branded it as a document unbalanced on pro-Russian positionsil position paper instead it was greeted with timid optimism by the Ukrainian president Volodymir Zelenskywho expressed a desire to meet with Xi Jinping.

Certainly, Xi will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in early Aprilas announced by the Elysée on February 25, a few hours after the announcement of the visit to Beijing by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko scheduled for this week.

Given these premises, it seems unlikely that the Chinese authorities intend to play an active role in resolving the war in Ukraine. Rather, the position paper seems to respond to the need to “say something” on the occasion of the first year since the Russian invasion without however abandoning a certain diplomatic balancing act to which China has accustomed us over the past 12 months. This is a tiring job, the objective of which is twofold: to keep the “relations of partnership and strategic collaboration” with Russia firmly in place, without making enemies of Ukraine.