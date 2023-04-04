Original title: Beijing’s second-hand housing network signed more than 20,000 sets in March

News from our newspaper (Reporter Lu Yang) The “Xiaoyangchun” in Beijing’s property market is coming as scheduled. In March of this year, the number of second-hand housing online signings in Beijing was 22,192, a certain increase from the previous month and year-on-year.

Generally speaking, the monthly transaction volume of second-hand housing in Beijing is between 12,000 and 17,000 units, which is within the normal range of the market. Many years ago, it was not uncommon for the monthly turnover to exceed 20,000 units. But in the real estate market in recent years, this transaction volume is relatively rare. In March 2021, the transaction volume of second-hand housing in Beijing reached 22,172 sets, and in March 2017 it reached 25,952 sets.

According to Beijing Maitian real estate monitoring data, in the first quarter of this year, the total number of second-hand housing listings in Beijing increased by 6.4% from the previous month. Among them, the new listings in March increased by 14.7% from February, and the total listings increased by 2.7%, indicating that the current market is selling houses. The source is more abundant. In this regard, analysts at Maitian Real Estate said that the number of second-hand housing listings in Beijing continued to increase, mainly due to the continuous release of replacement demand from the backlog of the epidemic after the Spring Festival. In addition, with the increase in transaction volume, the psychological expectations of some homeowners have risen. Data show that in the first quarter of this year, the average listing price of second-hand housing in Beijing rose by 1.2% month-on-month and 3.6% year-on-year. Among them, in March, the average listing price of second-hand housing in Beijing rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 3.5% year-on-year.

Data from the Zhuge Research Institute also shows that the average price of the second-hand housing market in Beijing in March was 62,547 yuan per square meter, a month-on-month increase of 2.64%; the proportion of houses with rising prices accounted for 16.14%, a decrease of 6.5 percentage points from the previous month.

Judging from the changing trend of transaction volume in the Beijing property market over the years, March is the highest peak of transaction volume, and then it will begin to decrease in April. This is because March is the school year, and many families choose to buy or change houses at this time. Therefore, people in the industry generally believe that the data of more than 20,000 second-hand housing online signings in March is not enough to explain the “overheating” of the Beijing property market. The reasons for the increase in the number of second-hand housing transactions in March include both regular factors and the release of the backlog of demand in the early stage. The Beijing property market is still relatively stable at present.

Two residential plots in Fengtai Daxing enter the market

News from our newspaper (Reporter Chen Xuening) Recently, two residential land plots were listed and sold on the website of the Municipal Planning and Self-committee, located in Qingta Street, Fengtai District and Xihongmen Town, Daxing District. In addition to the Sunhe Township plot in Chaoyang District and the Liyuan Town plot in Tongzhou District that entered the market before, there are currently 4 residential plots listed for sale in the city’s land market.

Plots FT00-0601-0633 and FT00-0601-0634 of Qingta Village Shantytown Renovation Project, Qingta Street, Fengtai District, have a land area of ​​about 16,900 square meters and a building scale of 52,000 square meters above ground. The plot is located outside the West Fourth Ring Road, on the west side of Nanshawo Bridge, and south of Lianshi East Road. It is convenient to travel, and the surrounding business, education, and medical facilities are relatively sufficient. According to the listing documents, the land set a reasonable upper limit price of 2.749 billion yuan.

The other plot is the DX04-0102-6005 and 6007 plots in Xihongmen Town, Daxing District. It is located between the South Fourth Ring Road and the South Fifth Ring Road, and the west side is the Beijing-Kaikai Expressway. The land size of the plot is about 41,000 square meters, the above-ground building scale is about 93,700 square meters, the volume ratio of the residential part is 2.5, and the controlled height is 45 meters. The land is equipped with nursery land, and 12 classes of kindergartens will be planned. Surrounding the plot are Beijing Huiju, Sam’s Club, Wanda Plaza and other large supermarkets, with rich supporting facilities.

