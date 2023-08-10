Beijing’s State-Owned Economy Shows Strong Recovery and Growth

Title: Beijing’s State-Owned Economy experiencing Recovery and Growth

Written by: Sun Jie, Reporter

Beijing’s state-owned economy is demonstrating improvement and recovery, with double-digit growth in the output value of industrial enterprises, affected sectors such as commerce and tourism turning losses into profits, and an emerging investment-driven effect from key projects. In the first half of the year, Beijing’s state-owned enterprises achieved significant growth in revenue and profit, providing strong support for the city’s overall economic market.

Several state-owned enterprises in Beijing have reported impressive results. The BAIC Group sold 820,000 vehicles, marking a YoY increase of 22.4%, while Tongrentang Group achieved record-breaking revenue and profit figures. The industrial output value of municipal state-owned enterprises grew by double digits YoY.

Industries affected by the pandemic, such as commerce and tourism, are gradually recovering. The business and tourism industry has transformed from a loss-making sector to a profitable one, experiencing a YoY increase in profit of 4.45 billion yuan. Furthermore, revenue from entertainment, sports, and entertainment has surged by over 80%.

According to data from the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the operating income of municipal state-owned enterprises reached 1.05 trillion yuan, a YoY increase of 4.9% in the first half of the year. The total assets of municipal state-owned enterprises also grew by 5.7% YoY, reaching 15.8 trillion yuan by the end of June.

State-owned enterprises in Beijing have played a vital role in supporting the city’s economy. In the first half of the year, they invested 57.34 billion yuan in key projects, completing 50.7% of the plan and showing a 9.8 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year. This robust investment trend is expected to continue, with a record-high number and amount of fixed asset investment projects planned for state-owned enterprises in Beijing.

State-owned enterprises in Beijing are also actively focusing on innovation and development. Policies to encourage investment in research and development have been optimized and adjusted to enhance corporate R&D investment. Additionally, substantial funds have been allocated to support high-tech industries and attract high-end talents.

The innovation ecosystem of state-owned enterprises is progressively improving. Collaborative agreements have been signed between the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and the Municipal Association for Science and Technology to promote innovation. Additionally, several state-owned enterprises have initiated environmentally-friendly initiatives, such as the establishment of the Beijing Carbon Neutral Society.

The digitalization and green transformation of state-owned enterprises are also accelerating. The Beijing Green Exchange has been upgraded to a national-level green exchange, and substantial progress has been made in the licensing of the Beijing International Big Data Exchange. Many companies are actively deploying digital infrastructure, including artificial intelligence computing power.

The market-oriented reform of state-owned enterprises continues to advance. Notably, Kyushu First Rail, Jingneng Photovoltaic, and BBMG’s subsidiary Beijing Inspection have successfully gone public. In addition, equity incentives have been implemented for the first time in three listed companies, and Shougang Langze has become the first local state-owned enterprise in the country to have “listed with options” incentives.

Looking ahead, the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission aims to consolidate the economic recovery in the second half of the year. State-owned enterprises will deploy major projects and accelerate the implementation of key projects, which will further strengthen their investment driving force and contribute to the city’s economy.

Reform measures are also on the horizon, with plans to revitalize stock land and tap into the value of state-owned assets. The city will issue an implementation plan for the deepening and upgrading of state-owned enterprise reform and enhance scientific and technological innovation through a three-year action plan. Key listing and reorganization projects will also be accelerated, achieving new breakthroughs.

Beijing’s state-owned economy is experiencing a positive recovery and growth phase. With continuous measures to promote innovation, investment, and reform, the state-owned enterprises are expected to play a significant role in ensuring the city’s economic strength and competitiveness in the future.

