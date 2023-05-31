Beiqi Leichi New Energy Commercial Vehicles, which are specially designed for short-distance urban distribution logistics, are officially launched_TOM News

On May 22, the new product launch and global business summit of Beiqi Leichi New Energy Commercial Vehicle with the theme of “New Species Driving the Future” was successfully held in Linyi, Shandong. Wu Zhongze, former vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Bi Liming, deputy mayor of Linyi Municipal People’s Government, Lu Fujun, chairman of Beijing Automobile Manufacturing Plant, Li Dongchun, party secretary and chairman of Linyi Chengfa Group, Li Longfei, general manager of Weiqiao Guoke Light Metal Company, Fan Fan Deng, founder and chief content officer of Shu APP, and Zhang Jian, co-founder and chairman of Beiqi Leichi attended the press conference. Together with more than 600 partners from all over the world, they witnessed the official launch of Beiqi Leichi’s new energy commercial vehicle and the new The major release of the new category of energy MINI card in the industry.

The BAIC Leichi New Energy MINI card launched this time has an official guide price of 66,800 yuan, creating a new category in the field of new energy commercial vehicles, and effectively solving the pain points of users in the actual needs of short-distance urban distribution logistics.

It is specially designed for the terminal of urban distribution logistics, leading the new trend of urban distribution logistics

The new energy MINI card is a new energy commercial vehicle produced by BAIC Leichi, which has the dual advantages of commercial vehicle quality and passenger vehicle comfort. Its birth created a commercial vehicle “passenger-like” production paradigm, marking the Cars have entered the era of “new species”. Since then, commercial vehicles can also have the same smooth driving control and “like sitting on the cloud” comfort as passenger cars.







The new energy MINI card is actively adapted to urban traffic management, aiming at the last 1 km to 100 km short-distance light-load logistics distribution scenarios in the city, replacing non-compliant logistics vehicles in the city, striving to improve the city image and the happiness of logistics practitioners, filling the urban The “gaps” in the transformation of distribution logistics vehicles will promote the high-quality development of the logistics industry and realize the new energy transformation and digital upgrade of urban distribution logistics.

Beiqi Leichi New Energy MINI card has changed the monotonous appearance style of urban logistics vehicles, and adopted a fresh and beautiful contrasting color design, which is very cleverly integrated into the urban landscape.. The vehicle has four colors of ice cream white, metal titanium silver, sky blue and Parma leaf green. The front of the car is round and recognizable, and the headlights on both sides are bright and bright. The beautiful city scenery adds a lot of vitality to the logistics and transportation of terminal city distribution.







In order to better improve the user experience, the new energy MINI card has been upgraded in terms of power and comfort. The power system is equipped with a motor with a peak value of 30 kW as standard, and the power is more than 30% higher than that of other brands. It is equipped with two battery packs of 12.3 kW h and 15.1 W h as standard. , high safety and long service life.

The whole system is equipped with a braking power energy recovery system as standard, so that energy is not wasted. The vehicle adopts the safety protection layout design of the three-electric system, which has good heat dissipation and high safety, and comprehensively guarantees the safety of drivers and passengers. In terms of comfort, the vehicle is also equipped with functions such as heating and cooling air conditioner, remote control key, central lock, reversing image, Bluetooth phone, dual-mode driving, etc., which further enhances the comfort and happiness of urban distribution logistics practitioners at work, and provides services that subvert traditional urban logistics services. A new experience in logistics and transportation.







The whole series of new energy MINI cards have seven leapfrog performances in terms of right of way, safety, carrying capacity, energy consumption, experience, service, and appearance. It will be more compliant, more energy-saving, more comfortable, and safer. In line with the energy trend of the times, the needs of car owners, and the requirements of urban management, the birth of the new energy MINI card means that a new ecology of Chinese-style modern urban distribution logistics with “environmental protection of vehicles, efficient logistics, happiness for practitioners, and peace of mind for managers” has begun to take shape. .

Go hand in hand with partners to achieve multi-dimensional co-creation and win-win results

The innovation and development of the industry has always required the support and positive mutual assistance of partners. At the launch of new energy commercial vehicle products and the Global Business Summit, Beiqi Leichi’s future development layout has also attracted the support of many partners, and has built a network covering financial insurance, brand communication, big customer centralized procurement, new business models, Strategic cooperation in various fields such as industry-university-research integration and social welfare.







In the field of industry-university-research integration, Beiqi Leichi and Jilin University jointly established the “Independent Innovation Industry-University-Research Joint Research and Development Base”, and China University of Mining and Technology jointly created a “Social Practice Base for College Students” to jointly promote teaching, research and teaching in the field of new energy commercial vehicles. Reserve technology and talents for the development of the energy commercial vehicle industry. The unveiling ceremony was held simultaneously at the press conference, which symbolized the official start of the industry-university-research integration between the two parties.







In addition, in the field of finance and insurance, Beiqi Leichi has launched in-depth cooperation with China Everbright Bank and China Life; in the field of omni-media brand communication, Beiqi Leichi has reached strategic cooperation with CCTV, Shandong Satellite TV, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Tencent; In the field of major customers of the group, Beiqi Leichi and China Post Group Shandong Branch have reached a strategic cooperation. Lion Bridge Group, Linyi Chengfa Intelligent Development Group, and Chengdu Yingming New Energy Technology have reached a strategic cooperation, and will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of vehicle leasing and new energy battery replacement; From 2019 onwards, for every new energy MINI card sold, 10 yuan will be donated to the “Free Lunch” public welfare fund.At the same time, the “Free Lunch” public welfare organization will also become the first batch of seed users of the new energy MINI card.







On the same day, Fan Deng, founder and chief content officer of Fanshu APP, a strategic partner of BAIC LEICHI in the field of knowledge, said in his speech that BAIC LEICCH has accurate insight into market demand, created new categories, and paid attention to the real entrepreneurship and development of young people today. Learning needs, I believe there is a lot to do in the future.







Create a win-win situation and live together in harmony. BAIC Leichi joins hands with partners in various fields to jointly promote the high-quality development of new energy commercial vehicles and jointly build a “Chinese-style modern city distribution logistics new ecology”.

Focusing on the national strategic guidance, the industry will continue to move forward

In recent years, under the guidance of the national dual-carbon strategy, the development of the new energy vehicle industry has ushered in new opportunities. BAIC Leichi has focused on the national strategy, closely combined with the development trend of new energy, insisted on completely positive research and development, and continued to lead the industry in a positive direction. advanced.







The new energy MINI card is the product of Beiqi Leichi’s collective efforts and wisdom. It is backed by Weiqiao Pioneering Group, a Fortune 500 company, the Beijing Automobile Factory with 70 years of brand heritage and technology accumulation, and the powerful Linyi City. Fafa Group has strong corporate strength and brand heritage. It took nearly 2 years for the new energy MINI card from the project approval to the prototype vehicle off-line. During the process, it has always adhered to strict standards, paid close attention to product strength, integrated professional manufacturing technology, global design language and advanced new energy technology, and achieved great results in terms of carrying capacity and cruising range. It takes the lead in making breakthroughs in aspects such as gradeability, climbing ability, and shape design, and meets consumers’ multiple needs for appearance, space, and quality, thereby achieving the glorious mission of “professional happiness”.

In product planning, in addition to the freight version of the new energy MINI card, Beiqi Leichi will continue to expand the product matrix to meet the needs of logistics practitioners, and continue to launch special versions, modified versions, fast charging versions, and battery swapping versions, etc. “New Species”, covering the last 1km to 300km of urban logistics and full-scenario distribution, fully replacing motorcycle tricycles and low-speed electric tricycles downwards, and partially replacing fuel micro-faces and fuel micro-cards upwards.







Facing the future, Beiqi Lei Chi will take the mission of building a new ecology of Chinese-style modern urban distribution logistics, realize multi-category layout around urban logistics vehicle scenarios, continue to provide a complete set of new energy urban distribution logistics solutions, and continuously improve the work of logistics practitioners Happiness Index, so as to contribute strength and wisdom to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the urban distribution industry and the transformation and upgrading of China‘s commercial vehicle industry.



