Title: Beloved Lottery Ticket Vendor “Don Lupe” Passes Away at 107, Leaving Community in Mourning

Subtitle: José Guadalupe Ibarra Guzmán, known as “Don Lupe,” was an inspiration for his dedication and hard work until his last days.

The municipalities of Tecapán and Santiago de María are grieving the loss of a local icon, José Guadalupe Ibarra Guzmán, affectionately known as “Don Lupe.” Despite his remarkable age of 107, Don Lupe continued to sell lottery tickets to support himself until his passing last Friday.

Don Lupe, known for his daily walks from Tecapán to the commercial district of Santiago de María, became a familiar and beloved figure to the community. Despite the challenges posed by his advanced age, he never missed an opportunity to offer lottery tickets to passersby.

Described as an exemplary person with a humble heart, Don Lupe garnered immense respect and affection from those who knew him. When asked why he persisted in working at his age, he simply replied, “If I don’t work, I get sick.”

El Diario de Hoy previously featured a report on Ibarra Guzmán in December 2021 when he turned 105. However, there was a discrepancy in his Unique Identity Document (DUI) regarding his actual age. While his DUI stated he was 96 years old, Don Lupe insisted that he was born in 1915 and blamed a lost document incident caused by an earthquake for the error.

Undeterred by his age or the COVID-19 pandemic, Don Lupe continued to travel to Santiago de María from Monday to Saturday, refusing to let the confinement and the loss of three fellow vendors dampen his spirit. Confident in his resilience and faith, he claimed he had not contracted the virus and credited his good health to his dedication to work.

Don Lupe attributed his longevity and well-being to a lifetime of hard work. He started working at the age of 7 and engaged in various occupations, from working in the fields to selling newspapers. Eventually, he settled into his beloved role as a lottery ticket vendor. Remarkably, he claimed to have only been to the hospital three times in his entire life.

The news of Don Lupe’s passing has left the community in mourning, with residents and fellow vendors expressing their admiration and gratitude for his unwavering work ethic and positive attitude. Don Lupe’s legacy will undoubtedly be remembered as a testament to the power of perseverance and the love for one’s craft.

In the end, “Don Lupe” Ibarra Guzmán’s journey serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that age is no obstacle when one possesses dedication, passion, and an indomitable will to live.

