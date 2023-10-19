Belpietro, a new partner saves his publishing house by recapitalizing 2.5 million

SEI, Belpietro saves the accounts of his publishing house with a recapitalization. Here’s who the new member is who paid 2.5 million

The white knight arrives for Maurizio Belpietro. A few weeks ago, in fact, in Milan in front of the notary Manuela Agostini the same journalist introduced himself in his capacity as president of the Italian Publishing Company (SEI), which publishes among other things the newspaper “The truth” and the weekly “Panorama”, of which he had 78.1% to lead an extraordinary meeting of shareholders which approved a capital increase of nominal 12 thousand 500 euros with a premium of 2 million 487 thousand 500, therefore for a total of 2.5 million.

The recapitalization was immediately subscribed only by the new shareholder Newspaper srlamount arranged via Cambiano Bank 1884. Of the new shares issued to the new shareholder, 25 thousand are special shares that give certain rights in shareholder meetings, as well as guaranteeing a member on the board of directors and an auditor.

Once the recapitalization has been completed, the share of Belpietro was diluted to 58.5% and so were the other minority shareholders: Nicola Benedetto went from 16.9% to 12.7% e Mario Giordano from 4.9% to 3.7% while the Newspaper it became the second largest shareholder with 25%. But who is the new partner of Belpietro? The property of Newspaper of which Lorenzo Marco Piccini is the sole director and is screened by Fcn Fiduciaria Central North but qualified sources report it to Federico Vecchioninumber one in the listed company BFthe most important Italian agro-industrial group.

Vecchioni’s entry into publishing took place after the BE closed the 2022 financial statements with a loss of 2.3 million due to the full devaluation of the subsidiary Style Editions which was put into liquidation at the end of last year and was established at the end of 2019 with the sale of the publications from Mondadori to Belpietro and edited Tustyle, Confidences, Modern KitchenSale&Pepe e Starbene.

