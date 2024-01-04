Beluga XL: The new mammoth cargo plane from Airbus

The BelugaXL is one of the few cargo aircraft in the world to have a nose cargo door. Shan Yuqi/Xinhua via Getty Images

Airbus will receive its last BelugaXL cargo aircraft in July 2023, which will be used primarily to transport aircraft parts.

The jet replaced the old Beluga “Super Transporter” as Airbus increased commercial aircraft production rates.

The BelugaXL has a 30 percent larger cargo capacity than the BelugaST.

Received in November the mammoth Airbus freighter, the Beluga “Super Transporter”, received approval and officially became a new independent airline.

The five-strong BelugaST fleet primarily transported aircraft parts for Airbus’ cargo subsidiary, Airbus Transport International, for more than 20 years and now flies under the newly formed subsidiary Airbus Beluga Transport (AiBT).

The move to AiBT comes after Airbus developed a larger and more efficient replacement for the old BelugaST generation to support increasing production of its commercial aircraft – the BelugaXL.

And this is what the mammoth cargo plane looks like from the inside:

Airbus

Airbus developed the first BelugaST in 1994, which was 17 meters high and 45 meters long from wing tip to wing tip.

Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images

The BelugaST transported oversized cargo, such as the wings and tailplanes of an A320, to the aircraft manufacturer’s various assembly lines in Europe.

Airbus

With the increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the need for greater capacity, the demand for the Beluga jet also grew.

Pascal Pavani/AFP via Getty Images

The larger BelugaXL was built in 2018.

F. Montet/Airbus

Equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, the BelugaXL can fly around 4,023 kilometers non-stop and transport up to 51 tons of cargo.

JoanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The range is roughly the same as the BelugaST, but its cargo-carrying capacity is 30 percent higher, according to Airbus.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Airbus has also managed to reduce the turnaround time of the BelugaXL to just one hour, which is half of what the BelugaST was able to offer.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The BelugaXL also has the same nose loading capability as its little sister, which is rare in the industry.

Airbus

Since its debut, the aircraft has supported production of Airbus’ growing fleet of commercial aircraft worldwide, particularly the A350.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

And the plane is hard to miss. Airbus followed the Beluga theme when painting the aircraft, giving the whale-shaped jet a smile and two big eyes.

