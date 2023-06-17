Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia named after Berlusconi? Fontana opens

The Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia named after Berlusconi

“As I said yesterday, on Monday I will present the proposal to the Council to name a very significant place in the Lombardy Region and name it after Silvio Berlusconi. I already have an idea, I’ll have to talk about it first in the Council”. Thus the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, he replied on the sidelines of the presentation of the results achieved with the introduction of the new regional trains in Milan. To those who asked him if the Belvedere on the 39th floor of Palazzo Lombardia was among the hypotheses, the president replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see.” On the other hand, regarding the possibility of dedicating a street to Silvio Berlusconi, a hypothesis already rejected yesterday by the mayor Joseph SalaFontana replied: “I don’t know, these are issues that concern the Municipality”

M5s contario: “Name the Belvedere after Falcone and Borsellino”

The M5S immediately said he was against the hypothesis, and proposed to name the Belvedere after Falcone and Borsellino. Dedicating the places of the institutions to Silvio Berlusconi is an idea that cannot find us in agreement. We would prefer that the memory of this country be cemented around figures who have been able to attribute decidedly higher values ​​to their role as servants of the State, such as for example the judges Falcone and Borsellino“. Thus Nicola Di Marco, group leader of the M5s in the Lombardy region, who added: “The fact that the Giunta and the Regional Council which in recent months have certainly not progressed with the calendar of works, are scrambling to pay homage to the figure of political Berlusconi, by dedicating places that belong to the regional institution to it, it renders the depth of the attempt at “canonization” in progress, a process he wants rewrite the history of our country and that he cannot agree with us”.

Former mayor of Milan Albertini: “Let’s name Linate airport after Berlusconi”

L’former mayor of Milan Gabriele Albertini, after the proposal to name a place after Silvio Berlusconi, proposes as a solution to look at Linate airport. “I promote another initiative: launch the proposal to name the current Linate airport after Silvio Berlusconi. This seems like a good idea to me, there’s no need to wait ten years, it is something that the SEA can decide. Let’s go from Linate airport to Silvio Berlusconi “he said during the ‘Orario Continuato’ broadcast on Telelombardia.

