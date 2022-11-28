Home Business Benchmark iPhone14/14 Pro!Exposure of Mi 13/13 Pro in the same frame: the new shape is fully recognizable – yqqlm
Benchmark iPhone14/14 Pro!Exposure of Mi 13/13 Pro in the same frame: the new shape is fully recognizable

The Mi 13 series and MIUI 14 system are scheduled to be released this Thursday (December 1). After the official announcement today, various intensive warm-ups are coming.

At the same time, new revelations also surfaced. Several pictures related to Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro appeared on the Internet, which are similar to the renderings of the previous masters.

Among them, Mi 13 adopts a straight screen and straight edge shape, while Mi 13 Pro has a curved screen, and the camera module on the back is also a circle larger than Mi 13. It is worth noting that the lens part does not protrude extra, that is, several lenses and the cover are completely under the same plane.

In addition, Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro also has a plain leather back shell. The official has confirmed that it will innovatively use the technological nano-leather material, which is resistant to wear, discoloration and dirt, which perfectly solves the purchase concerns.

The packaging is one black and one white, but because there is no Leica element, it should only be PS.

It is not difficult to prove or falsify the authenticity of the above pictures, after all, the time for the press conference is very close.

It is understood that in addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen2, other highlights of the Mi 13 series include MIX989 decentralization, the new IMX8 series CMOS, UFS 4.0 flash memory, Wi-Fi 7, ultrasonic fingerprints, 120W fast charging, and the new surging chip.

The picture shows the rendering shared by Onleaks earlier

