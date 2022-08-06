Original title: Benchmarking Samsung Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 this month: make up for the shortcomings of the previous generation screen

Today’s news, blogger digital chat station broke the news,Xiaomi will release the folding screen MIX FOLD 2 this month, which will target the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

It is reported that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold4 on August 10, and the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 conference will be around August 10, close to the Samsung release time.

At present, MIX FOLD 2 has obtained the network access license, and the new model is 22061218C.The internal screen size of the machine is 8 inches, the resolution is 2.5K, and the refresh rate is 120Hz, which makes up for the shortcomings of the previous generation (the internal screen refresh rate of the Xiaomi MIX FOLD generation is 60Hz).the external screen size is 6.5 inches, and it also supports high refresh rate.

In contrast,The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is smaller in size, with an internal screen size of 7.6 inches and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an external screen size of 6.2 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both new phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processors, and both will provide 512GB high-capacity versions.

So what will you choose between Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

Schematic diagram of Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: