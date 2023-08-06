Benefits for employees and customers: Four tips for using AI

0
The excitement in the companies is great: How will artificial intelligence (AI) change the work in the companies? Will people lose their jobs? And is the way we use the digital tools in the interests of the people who use them? According to the experts at the Executive Academy of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU), HR managers should consider several points before using digital tools in their companies.
See also JinkoSolar's net profit in 2021 is 1.123 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.82%_module_company_profit