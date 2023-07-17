Benelli Trk 702 and 702X, how the Italian-Chinese globetrotters are made and how much they cost

Listen to the audio version of the article

The older sister of the Benelli Trk 502, the model at the top of the sales rankings in the first half of 2023 (over 3 thousand units), is definitely one of the most awaited innovations among those seen at the last Eicma in Milan. The reason? It promises to accompany in the “motorcycle growth” those who have approached the world of motorcycles with the half-litre version, offering more power and even more riding fun. On paper, the result is within reach: developed by the Centro stile of Pesaro (the brand has been owned by the Chinese group Qianjiang Motor since 2005), the new Benelli is powered by the unprecedented 698 cc twin-cylinder in-line engine, which delivers 70 HP at 8,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 70 Nm at 6,000 rpm (the version with reduced power at 35kW is available for A2 licenses).

Benelli Trk 702 and 702X, the Italian-Chinese globetrotters

The gearbox is a six-speed removable clutch side, assisted by a slipper clutch in oil bath with torque server, able to offer smooth and precise gear changes. The frame is the traditional tubular trellis with steel plate, a distinctive feature of the Casa del Leoncino models, while the suspension department includes a fork with 50 mm upside-down stems, with a travel of 140 mm, and a central shock absorber with adjustable preload spring and rebound hydraulic brake, with a travel of 154 mm (173 mm in the X version), combined with an aluminum swingarm.

The Trk 702 is braked by two 320 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear one; the 702 then mounts a 17” front wheel in aluminum alloy (120/70), while the 702X, more devoted to off-road use, mounts a 19” steel spoked one (110/80); the same size, however, at the rear, 17”, but with different Pirelli tyres: Angel GT 160/60 and Scorpion Rally Str 150/70. The instrumentation is contained in a 5” color TFT display, which can be connected via Bluetooth to the smartphone with an app to use the navigator. The two versions of the Trk 702 differ in some cycling dimensions: saddle height (790 against 835 mm for the X) and curb weight (232 against 235 kg), as well as for the colour; both will, on the other hand, have the same, very aggressive price: 7,500 euros, up to 31 December 2023, including the trio of Benelli aluminum suitcases.

