Benetton, 95 million coupons from the Northern Galaxy: Generali and Mediobanca

Benetton, Massimo Fava reconfirmed sole director

I Benetton they fly thanks to the coupons of generals e Mediobanca, a capital gain of over 90 million. For the Ponzano Veneto dynasty – we read in Milano Finanza – the fair value at the end of last year was respectively 16.6 euros per share (17.5 the current price) and at 9.98 (now 10,2). This is what we read in the explanatory note to the 2022 financial statements Schema Deltathe subholding controlled by Edition. The two holdings – continues Milano Finanza – have ensured a mountain coupons decreased year on year from 105 to 94.6 million, respectively equal to 80.5 million of the dividend received from Lion of Trieste and about 14 million that generated by the bank of Piazzetta Cuccia. This resulted in a profit of Schema Delta that fell year-on-year from 104.3 million to almost 94 million, which was immediately turned over entirely as coupon to the parent company Edizione. The shareholders’ meeting also reconfirmed Massimo Fava Which sole administration.

More good news for the Benettonwhich only a few days ago had also announced the real estate reorganization. A double split between the assets of the group to distribute them to four branches of the family. Thus the rich heritage of Ponzano Veneto will be distributed among the members, it is a treasure quantified in approximately 900 million of euros which therefore will be redeveloped. In detail, the operation provides for the creation of four numbered newco assigned to family members, companies that will have a value of 250 million. Augusto Imperatore to Luciano Benetton, the Fondaco to Sabrina Benetton, the building in Paris to Giuliana Benetton and the Volta dei Mercanti in Florence to the branch of Carlo Benetton.

