Benin: a maggio l’Africa Cities Lab Summit a Cotonou

The first edition of the African Cities Lab Summit will be held on 23 and 24 May 2023 on the campuses of Sèmè One in Cotonou, Benin, and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Ben Guerir, Morocco. The event, which can be attended online on a dedicated platform, is organized by African Cities Lab, a pan-African entity whose main objective is “to train generations of actors at the service of African cities of the future”.

The main theme of this first edition will be “Datafrication: harnessing the power of data to rethink the design and construction of African cities”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

