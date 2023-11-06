Benko: Late payment on loans from private bank Julius Baer

picture alliance / HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com | HANS KLAUS TECHT

The threatened collapse of René Benko’s real estate empire is now also becoming a problem for one of the largest asset managers in Europe – the private bank Julius Baer in Zurich.

According to information from Business Insider, the Austrian investor’s Signa Group is not fulfilling its loan agreements with the bank. According to several sources, the total is around 600 million euros.

When asked, Julius Baer declined to comment: “We generally do not comment on rumors and alleged customer relationships.”

René Benko’s real estate empire is running out of money. The Signa Group’s construction sites are at a standstill, co-shareholders and investors are raging – and worried. Without fresh capital, the billion-dollar show could be over very soon. It remains to be seen whether a saving deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will be successful.

Meanwhile, banks all over Europe are already feeling the Benko quake. The ECB supervisory authority recently warned of risks in lending transactions with Signa. The fact is: According to information from Business Insider, the group of companies is in debt to more than 80 financial institutions. In some cases, Signa has not serviced the loans for weeks, company sources say.

Crisis meetings due to loans amounting to around 600 million euros, according to insiders

An acute case: the private bank Julius Baer. With almost 500 billion Swiss francs, it is one of the largest and most renowned asset managers in Europe. Years ago, the bank helped Benko and Co. buy the Swiss department store chain Globus. So far, nothing was known about any further credit transactions. The secret involvement in the Signa crash is now causing a lot of excitement at the headquarters in Zurich. In the past few days, management met for crisis meetings.

According to information from Business Insider, Julius Baer is said to have loaned a total of around 600 million euros to the Signa Group. Internally, according to several insiders, the loans are now listed under “default”. This means that Signa apparently did not adhere to the contractual agreements with the bank. “Neither interest nor the agreed repayment installments were paid,” says a person familiar with the process. Signa did not respond to a request for comment. A Julius Baer spokeswoman said: “We generally do not comment on rumors and alleged customer relationships.”

Collateral for the Signa loans is only partially valuable

So far, Julius Baer has apparently not taken any consequences for the late payment. It would therefore be possible to realize the collateral that Signa has deposited for the loans. Explosive: As several sources explain, the collateral for the loans is only partially valuable. Insiders therefore expect Julius Baer to suffer high losses in the event of a loan default.

Banking circles say that Julius Baer is trying hard to find a solution behind the scenes. However, the current chaos within the Signa group of companies is not helping. In addition, the bank is likely to gradually come under pressure to act to ensure maximum asset protection for its shareholders. Julius Baer will probably soon receive correspondingly critical questions from the banking supervisors.

There is no good end to the decline in sight for the Signa Group. Commerz Real (Commerzbank’s fund company) has now announced a large project development contract for high-rise work on Berlin’s Alexanderplatz to its subsidiary Signa Real Estate. A key project – and another low blow against Benko. Dramatic weeks lie ahead for his lenders.

