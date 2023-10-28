Benko: The real estate billionaire’s empire is crumbling

The Innsbruck entrepreneur René Benko Marcel Kusch/picture alliance via Getty Images

The billion-dollar empire of Innsbruck entrepreneur and investor René Benko appears to be facing difficult financial times.

Several developments point to this: the construction stop on Benko’s prestigious project, the Hamburg Elbtower; the sale of several companies and the commissioning of a restructuring expert.

In addition, investor Benko is said to have not yet found enough tenants for his major project, the merchant’s house on Hamburg’s Gänsemarkt.

The Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain, the famous Chrysler Building in New York’s Manhattan district or the Elbtower in Hamburg: the billion-dollar empire of the Innsbruck entrepreneur and investor René Benko extends far beyond the borders of Austria. Most recently, “Forbes” magazine estimated his fortune at the equivalent of 5.4 billion euros.

But Benko’s empire seems to be crumbling. Several developments point to this.

Construction stop on Hamburg’s Elbtower, one of Benko’s prestige projects

It was only recently announced that there would be a halt to construction on the Elbtower in Hamburg. The construction of the office building is considered a prestige project – and was initiated under the then mayor and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Lupp Group, which was responsible for the shell construction, confirmed to the “Hamburger Abendblatt” that the construction site was not moving forward for the time being. According to “Bild”, the stop on site is related to outstanding payments from the Signa Group, which is behind the project, which cost a billion euros. Signa left a request from Business Insider unanswered.

The payment stop would be an explanation that also fits into the picture of the past few months. Since the summer, Benko has commissioned the insolvency and restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz for his Signa group of companies. Geiwitz already made a name for himself in corporate winding-ups such as Schlecker and Lufthansa. He is currently also tasked with saving the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain, which is in financial difficulty. Benko’s Signa group confirmed to Bild that Geiwitz would be available to advise.

The Signa Group is increasingly selling off companies

Recently, the Signa Group repeatedly hit the headlines because it sold one company after another. Possibly to stay “liquid”, reports “Bild”.

It is fitting that the group has already sold off the Austrian furniture chain Kika/Leiner and the sports retailer SportScheck. In addition, Benko’s Signa Holding withdrew a financing commitment of 150 million euros for sporting goods retailer SportsUnited (SSU), which then filed for bankruptcy.

In addition, investor Benko is said to have not yet found enough tenants for his major project, the merchant’s house on Hamburg’s Gänsemarkt. The Signa Group confirmed to “Bild” that the planning was not making any progress. Accordingly, the next project phase should begin as soon as the necessary pre-letting level has been reached. According to the company, this is the normal course of events.

Regardless of the large real estate projects, entrepreneur Benko also has loan debts to the federal government. He received 680 million euros from the economic stabilization fund to save the ailing department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof. According to the Federal Finance Agency, only 88 million of this has been repaid. Expect high depreciation.

jl

