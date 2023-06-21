Beretta Holding, 2022 turnover rises to 1.4 billion

Beretta’s turnover rises to 1.4 billion

Beretta Holding closed 2022 with a consolidated turnover of 1.4 billion euros (compared to 958 million euros in 2021) and an Ebitda of 286.5 million euros. Had the group consolidated Ammotec (acquired last July) for the whole of 2022, the turnover would have exceeded 1.7 billion euros and Ebitda 350 million.

80% of turnover from the civil sector

The consolidated turnover was mainly achieved in the civil sector, which contributed 80% of the total. Despite challenging contextual circumstances, the question of hunting products has continued to remain strong in all countries where the group operates. Sustained demand, combined with multiple new contracts won in the industry defense and public orderhave allowed the group’s plants to work at full capacity.

In Europa the group has achieved historic results, with revenues 19% higher compared to 2021. The turnover achieved in Italy grew by 30%. Organic growth in the largest market, North America, after two solid years was 6%. The North America accounts for 48% of revenue of the group.

Army supplies

The Defense – Law Enforcement sector has grown compared to 2021 thanks mainly to a multi-year contract with the Italian Army and to an important supply of products to theWeapon of the Carabinieri. The consolidated turnover achieved by non-firearms products exceeded i 300 million eurosover 20% of group turnover, with an 8% growth compared to 2021. The main contributions came from from optics and clothing – accessories for the defence/public order sector.

Research and development

Investments in Research & Development have grown by over 25%. The group increased investments by 38%, equal to 54.8 million euros, compared to 33.9 million euros in 2021.

Investments in Research & Development amounted to 25.1 million euros (compared to 19.6 million in 2021). Most of the investments in R&D have been focused on product development and in the industrialization of new models and innovative solutions.