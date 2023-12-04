Bergamo, we will announce the mayor again today tomorrow. FI thinks about civic lists

Palazzo Frizzoni Municipality of Bergamo

Bergamo, the congress but he had the eyes of his allies waiting for the long-awaited outcome name of the candidate for mayor…

Il Bergamo provincial congress of FdI it closed as predicted with Tremaglia elected secretarybringing calm after the storm of the day before, agitated by some internal stomach ache. Francoadvisor to FdI, speaks of dignity to be asserted towards allies, when if there is anyone who should claim it, this is Forza Italia which for months he has put on the table with three very valid candidates, never seriously considered by the allies who preferred to play on other tables from the perspective of the old manual Cencelli.

The name under the tree

Il congress but he had the eyes of his allies waiting for the long-awaited outcome name of the mayoral candidatethat “civic”Andrea Pezzotta, an esteemed lawyer from the central area and also from the Curva nord of Atalanta, considering the numerous trials in which the lawyer took the defense of the most troublesome ultras. But even today, we will have the name of the candidate tomorrowbecause even if there is a lot of pressure to hurry, to get the official announcement, we will have to wait a few more weeks, perhaps unwrapping the name between one gift and another under the Christmas tree.

The same lawyer spoke yesterday, inviting us to act quickly: “I feel in a somewhat uncomfortable position” as an “almost candidate”. I understand the situation well. need to find political balance, but it is essential to hurry, to start as soon as possible.” The doubt among the allies is how much he will be willing to give up his numerous professional roles, to throw himself body and soul into the electoral campaign and how much attractiveness he will have in frequenting environments that are not very congenial to him such as the “Sciùra Maria” markets.

The showdown in June

The feeling is that no one wants to register the name of the candidate for mayor for fear of losing again after 10 years of Gori’s administration. In June, in the event of defeat, let’s prepare for an internal war in the centre-right, with FdI in the crosshairs as primarily responsible for the almost announced debacle. Elena Carnevali in the csx she is strong, good, prepared, she has already been on the pitch for weeks, it will be an uphill match for the lawyer Pezzotta.

However, the brake is not to be found in Bergamo, but in the regional Tetris which is still far from completion. Lega and FdI are negotiating on Pavia and Seriate, Fd’I would also like Romano di Lombardia who however is of interest to FI. A somewhat depressing little show in the eyes of the voters who see their municipalities treated like the Kamchatka of Risk. The bad mood is silent, Forza Italia is impatient and if patience has no limits in politics, the three names proposed by the city management have no intention of waiting much longer with the calm but combative long-time councilor Gianfranco Ceci who would be thinking of a central civic list, proposing himself as a candidate for mayor. For now we are in the field of political fantasy, but the rope is getting thinner day by day and some people could run out of patience by tightening the knot around the necks of the allies.

