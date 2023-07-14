Bergamot Brand Celebrates Centennial with Dealer Conference in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – Yesterday, the renowned Bergamot brand commenced its Centennial Celebration and Dealer Conference in Shanghai, marking a significant milestone for the company founded in 1923.

The venue for the conference is Tianchu Bay, located in Suzhou Creek, which gained its name from the Tianchu MSG Factory, the precursor to the Shanghai Guanshengyuan Tianchu Condiment Company. This is the very place where the Bergamot brand originated a century ago. Today, the brand returns with its century-old series of new products to continue the story of its success.

The conference is divided into three chapters: brand display, new product release, and catering association awarding. The brand exhibition area vividly showcases the glorious history of Bergamot since its inception in 1923. It narrates the tale of Mr. Wu Yunchu, a visionary entrepreneur, who founded the brand. Wu’s commitment to exceptional product quality and advanced marketing concepts garnered the love of Chinese consumers, establishing the Bergamot brand as a national treasure and representative of the industry.

Building on a century of development and transformation, the Bergamot brand remains committed to innovation. Alongside its classic monosodium glutamate and chicken essence products, the brand has introduced a range of condiment series that cater to the health needs of contemporary consumers. These include the light salt series promoting healthy eating, pure plant-based seasonings such as pastoral vegetables, mushrooms, and spirulina, as well as the 0-fat formula and liquid seasoning series with refreshing and non-greasy tastes.

The conference assembled renowned hotel chefs who crafted 13 classic special dishes using the new Bergamot series products, including seafood sauce, marinated fresh juice, boiled fresh juice, light salt fresh vegetable seasoning, and light salt bisporus mushroom essence seasoning. The entire process was broadcasted live by popular catering bloggers, generating immense interest from distributors across the country.

Shanghai Guanshengyuan Tianchu Condiment Co., Ltd. was honored as the vice chairman unit by the Shanghai Catering and Cooking Industry Association and the director unit by the Jiangsu Catering Industry Association.

Notable figures also graced the occasion, including Li Junlong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Shanghai Meilin Zhengguanghe Co., Ltd. He commended the century-old Bergamot brand for its commitment to excellence and consumer-driven approach. He emphasized the brand’s role in promoting innovation and striving to “pass on taste for a hundred years and create the future with fresh food.”

Shanghai Guanshengyuan Tianchu Condiment Co., Ltd. not only excels in product innovation but also embraces new markets and young consumers in its marketing endeavors. In January, the Bergamot brand released a set of “Bergainth Centennial Collection Digital Assets” on the Bilibili platform, utilizing three-dimensional dynamic effects and integrating the emerging metaverse concept. This demonstrates the brand’s determination to continually renew its image and enhance the taste of life through ingenuity.

With its rich history and dedication to quality, the Bergamot brand is poised to embark on a new chapter of success and promises to pave the way for a flavorful future.

