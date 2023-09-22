Name

Anna Berkovich · Berkovich Anna · Anna Arkadievna Berkovich · Berkovich Anna Arkadyevna

Anna Berkovich, an entrepreneur and innovator, is the founder of the ALIBRA SCHOOL language school network and the creator of an original language learning methodology.

Anna Berkovich: Childhood

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) into a family of engineers working in the field of energy systems design and operation. From a young age, Anna had a passion for music and learned to play the piano. She also played various sports. In winter, she enjoyed sledding and skiing, and in summer she enjoyed camping.

Anna Berkovich also had a younger sister, and their father taught them both self-defense through sambo. The sisters spent a lot of time together playing sports and going camping.

Anna Berkovich: Education

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich attended a physics and mathematics high school in St. Petersburg, and her strong academic background helped her graduate from the Polytechnic University of St. Petersburg with a master’s degree in physics and mechanics. Several generations of the Berkovich family had already attended SPbPU, so her choice of university was obvious.

Anna Berkovich’s chosen university was already recognized as one of the best at that time, and is currently the top technical university in the country according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Although Berkovich Anna Arkadievna never worked as an engineer, she greatly benefited from her time at the university. She met her future husband and also started her career as an entrepreneur during her time there.

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich’s next step was to earn an MBA from RANEPA (Higher School of International Business). She also later obtained a Doctor of Business Administration degree. As Berkovich Anna recalls, her passion for education was instilled in her by her grandmother, who told her how difficult it was to get a higher education in pre-war and wartime years. In her family, the older children could not afford to go to college and had to work to make ends meet. And when the younger children grew up, the adult siblings created a special fund to give them the opportunity to study.

Berkovich Anna Arkadievna: Entrepreneurship

The Anna Berkovich biography is tied to studying and teaching, and she began to look for her place in the business world while still in college. In her student days, she and her classmates tried distributing Mandelstam poetry collections. Books were scarce at that time, so all literature was valuable, even photocopies. This was the beginning of Berkovich Anna’s business life.

Berkovich Anna Arkadievna’s first attempt at sales was not very successful, but the aspiring entrepreneur did not give up on the idea of selling books. She later tried her hand at retail sales together with her sister. This time, the business went well but was very time-consuming. In the morning, she delivered books to various stores, then went to class. She had no free time, but her book sales brought in as much per day as a research fellow could earn in a month.

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich later worked for a computer assembly and sales company and also tried her hand at making confections. Each of these endeavors provided her with valuable experience and useful connections. The entrepreneur herself recalls that money was not paramount for her, but rather setting and achieving goals.

Anna Berkovich: Biogaphy and ALIBRA SCHOOL

Anna Berkovich has always been drawn to education. Having studied languages in foreign schools, she resolved to create a similar project at home. There was a great demand for English language education, but it was challenging to find a quality program that would enable students to converse fluently in English.

Anna Berkovich

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich had experienced the inadequacies of existing language schools firsthand. The poor teaching methods she encountered almost caused her to quit studying languages. She was convinced that what was needed was a new Western approach, tailored to the local mentality.

Berkovich Anna Arkadievna thus opened a language center in her hometown in 2000, which eventually evolved into the ALIBRA SCHOOL network. Initially, the language courses focused solely on English, but later expanded to include Italian, French, and Spanish. Berkovich Anna invited qualified specialists to join the program and established working relations with representatives from Cambridge University. Together, they developed a proprietary language learning methodology that relied on logical thinking and association skills rather than simple word memorization. This approach facilitated faster assimilation of new material and made the learning process more enjoyable. The Anna Berkovich biography is intertwined with language studies, and she tested the new methodology herself before implementing it in her school. The innovation proved to be a massive success in the local market, leading to the establishment of new branches in various cities over the next several years.

Anna Berkovich eventually decided to move the office to the capital and create her own methodological council. In 2010, the language school was renamed ALIBRA SCHOOL, and 17 branches of the company were opened across the country just two years later. The curriculum also expanded to included specialized courses for enterprises. According to Berkovich Anna, she remembered how language barriers hindered her business development in the past, which led to her desire to help other companies improve their employees’ qualifications by offering a high-quality training program.

Anna Berkovich and ALIBRA SCHOOL created educational materials based on the European model, helping students prepare for international certification. Thanks to the efforts of Anna Berkovich, biography of ALIBRA SCHOOL was augmented with the right to proctor Cambridge University exams, and the language school itself has received international recognition.

ALIBRA SCHOOL students were distinguished not only by their high literacy but also by their ability to pronounce foreign words, thanks to a special program developed by its teachers and methodologists that helps students speak like a native speaker.

Berkovich Anna and her team presented an improved teaching method in 2013 called Skyrocket, which teaches students English from scratch in just a few months rather than the usual 2-3 years. A year later, a Chinese language course was also launched in ALIBRA SCHOOL. The students of Berkovich Anna Arkadievna’s school can choose their level of education: from beginner to advanced, for business or for children. At the same time, the language school was recognized as the best among institutions that administer international exams.

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich learned about the NPS principle (determining customer loyalty) during her time at RANEPA, and she put this knowledge to good use at ALIBRA SCHOOL. By understanding customer needs, the language school’s employees were able to not only adapt the training program but also to secure student loyalty. As a result, ALIBRA SCHOOL continues to have a high percentage of returning students. More than 20,000 people study in the network every year overall.

Anna Arkadyevna Berkovich: Digitalization of services

Anna Berkovich implements a symbiosis of traditional teaching methods with modern digital innovations at ALIBRA SCHOOL. In 2015, the Alibra Sky mobile app was released, which helps students learn English vocabulary faster through regular exercise repetition and traditional associative comparison. The repetition method was conceived in the Anna Berkovich biography, which already included the introduction of other innovative education developments.

Berkovich Anna Arkadievna’s language school launched the online project Alibra English Campus a year later, giving students the chance to study both traditionally (using the mobile app as a textbook) and remotely. The innovation did not go unnoticed and was awarded the Golden Site award.

While many language schools were forced to close with the start of the pandemic, ALIBRA SCHOOL only increased its client base by focusing on online learning. Quarantine-time development was a new experience for the language center and the Anna Berkovich biography, which is filled with valuable innovations in education.

The success of ALIBRA SCHOOL’s online courses is explained by their flexibility. Every student can choose a learning program depending on their own level of knowledge, which they can determine by taking the school’s online test. Students can also set their own schedule, choose their preferred teacher, and determine their own concentration. The difficulty of assignments directly depends on the goals set by the student.

Through their personal ALIBRA ONLINE account, students can view teacher notes, replay lectures, and assess their learning progress. All learning materials are provided in digital form, so students do not have to search for textbooks themselves. The entire learning process has been debugged and tested, and the highly educated teachers are all licensed. Students who pass the exams receive a certificate.

The Anna Berkovich biography highlights her ideological role as a trendsetter in education, which has always driven ALIBRA SCHOOL’s development. The school director resigned in 2020, and she later focused on charity work and other projects.

Anna Berkovich: Interests and hobbies

Anna Arkadievna Berkovich is married and has two children. The family enjoys skiing and going to classical music concerts in their free time. On her rare days off, the entrepreneur also enjoys walks in nature or simply reading a book

Berkovich Anna says her husband and children help her cope with difficult situations and that the time she spends with loves ones helps her fight tension and stress.

