Berkshire Hathaway AGM: Buffett disciples meet

Leber is now critical of some developments at Berkshire. Technologically, as it became clear at the shareholders’ meeting, the company was weak in some core business areas. For example, the heads of division reported that the car insurer Geico, one of the holding’s holdings, wanted to reduce 500 IT systems to 15. Apparently, Buffett still has to install the industry-wide IT support for calculating premiums for his insurance companies, which can be based on driving style, for example. The current state of the art has probably not yet been reached in the logistics coordination of the railways in the portfolio.