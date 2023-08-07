Berkshire Hathaway has trouble finding bargains

Warren Buffet, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is probably the most well-known investor in the world. picture alliance / zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Warren Buffett made few bargains in the second quarter, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s results.

The investor’s company sold $8 billion net worth of shares and spent just $1.4 billion on buybacks.

As a result, Berkshire’s cash holdings grew 13 percent to $147 billion.

Warren Buffett’s fight for bargains continued this past quarter as stocks marched higher, as did Berkshire Hathaway’s results for the second quarter showed on Saturday.

Berkshire Hathaway is increasing cash holdings

The celebrity investor and his team net sold $8 billion worth of stock last quarter while selling nearly $13 billion worth of stocks and stocks bought for less than five billion US dollars (around 4.5 billion euros). They also spent just $1.4 billion on share buybacks last quarter, compared to first quarter were still over four billion US dollars (around 3.6 billion euros).

That’s likely because Berkshire’s stock price has risen over the period, making stocks less attractive to buy.

A reduction in its stock portfolio and a slowdown in share buybacks have caused Berkshire’s cash position to rise 13 percent to $147 billion for the three-month period ended June 30. When the conglomerate’s total cash and Treasury bills increase, it generally indicates that Buffett and his peers haven’t found many offers on the stock market or the acquisition front.

Less spending at Berkshire Hathaway

Many investors view Buffett’s company as a microcosm of the U.S. economy because it owns a large number of companies across many industries. Berkshire’s operating income rose 7% year-over-year to $10 billion last quarter as insurance and investment income soared. In contrast, BNSF Railway revenues fell and Energy Division profits were flat.

Berkshire received a boost from Pilot Travel Centers after it announced in January his share at the truck stop chain had increased to 80 percent. Pilot contributed approximately $15 billion in revenue and $114 million in profit last quarter.

Buffett and his team have significantly curbed their spending this year. Last year they invested a record $68 billion in stocks, or $34 billion on a net basis. They also acquired Alleghany for $12 billion and repurchased nearly $8 billion worth of stock in 2022.

Buffett remains confident in the US

In contrast, Berkshire net sold over $18 billion in stock in the first six months of this year. It also reduced its net purchases of government bonds to about $27 billion last quarter, from $33 billion in the first quarter.

Buffett said this week to “CNBC“, is don’t be alarmed about Fitch downgrading America’s credit rating from AAA to AA. He stressed that Berkshire continues to issue the same amount on government bonds every week.

