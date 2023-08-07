Home » Berkshire Hathaway on new highs after Q2 accounts
New historic record for the shares of Warren Buffett’s giant, Berkshire Hathaway, which today marks a rise of 2.7% to 545.8 dollars.

Thanks to investor optimism following strong second quarter numbers. And in particular to the growth of operating profits of 6% despite the challenging context.

In detail, Buffett’s holding closed the quarter with 147 billion dollars in cash. While, now Berkshire’s market capitalization is around $768 billion.

