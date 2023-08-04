Home » Berkshire Hathaway Remains Unfazed by US Ratings Downgrade as Warren Buffett Continues to Invest in Treasuries
Berkshire Hathaway Remains Unfazed by US Ratings Downgrade as Warren Buffett Continues to Invest in Treasuries

Title: Berkshire Hathaway Continues Business as Usual Following US Downgrade

Subtitle: Warren Buffett’s firm maintains confidence in US Treasury investments amidst market fluctuations

In the aftermath of Fitch Ratings’ recent downgrade of the United States‘ sovereign rating, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway remains unfazed and committed to its Treasury investments. The renowned billionaire investor revealed that his company purchased $10 billion in US Treasuries on Monday, emphasizing their continued support and trust in the US economy and financial system.

Buffett’s assurance came during an appearance on CNBC, where he confidently stated, “Berkshire bought $10 billion in US Treasuries last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasuries this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3- or 6-month Treasuries. There are some things people shouldn’t worry about. This is one.”

Fitch’s decision to lower the US sovereign rating from AAA to AA+ was primarily influenced by concerns over the country’s widening deficit as well as the increasingly contentious nature of raising the debt ceiling. Despite this downgrade, the government successfully pushed through its quarterly borrowing plans less than 24 hours later, giving investors a sense of confidence in the nation’s ability to manage its finances.

While the markets initially reacted calmly to the downgrade, long-term Treasuries are currently experiencing their worst week this year. Several factors contribute to this decline, including larger-than-expected increases in auction sizes, the Bank of Japan loosening its grip on domestic yields, and robust US jobs data, all of which have dampened demand for US debt.

Interestingly, short-maturity Treasuries, the type Buffett asserts will be purchased next Monday, have remained popular due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which have driven yields to their highest levels in over a decade. The recent auction of six-month bills showcased exceptionally high investor demand, with metrics reaching levels not seen since March 2021.

Buffett’s unwavering support for Treasury debt sharply contrasts with another high-profile investor, Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management. Ackman revealed that he is shorting 30-year Treasuries “in size,” utilizing hedging strategies to mitigate the potential impact of rising long-term rates on the stock market.

Ackman voiced his concerns on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, “There are many times in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks, and this seems to be one of those times.”

As markets continue to navigate the repercussions of the US downgrade, Buffett’s steadfast commitment to Treasury investments illustrates the resilience and confidence of Berkshire Hathaway. With the nation’s economic stability and long-term growth potential in mind, the market closely watches the actions of one of the world‘s most renowned investors.

