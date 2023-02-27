In his annual letter to shareholders the legendary investor Warren Buffett he signaled that he has not lost faith in the US economy and in his society Berkshire Hathaway despite a difficult 2022.

In Berkshire’s shareholder letter, 92-year-old Buffett urged investors to focus on the long termrather than on rising inflation and other factors that dampened stock prices in 2022, though not Berkshire’s. The oracle of Omaha urged Americans not to exaggerate self-criticism and self-doubt, saying the country’s dynamism has benefited Berkshire in his 58 years at the helm of the company and will do so after he hands over the reins.

“We count on the winds in favor of the United States, although it has been calm from time to time, its driving force has always returned,” Buffett wrote.

Furthermore, Buffett declared that he continues to focus on the good performance of the American economy: “I don’t think the time has come when it makes sense to make a long-term bet against America. And I very much doubt that any reader of this letter will have a different experience in the future.”

Berkshire, the numbers for 2022

Buffett said Berkshire bought in 2022 $7.9 billion of treasury shares and defended the practice of buybacks, recently criticized by Washington. For the first time on the occasion of the letter to shareholders, the billionaire has decided to express an opinion related to Washington’s tax policies.

“When you are told that all stock buybacks are bad for shareholders or the country and especially good for CEOs, you are listening to an economic illiterate or a demagogue.”

The letter was accompanied by Berkshire’s year-end results, inclusive a profit operating record 30.8 billion of dollars. The Berkshire number one called 2022 a “good year” for the holding company that has weathered inflationary pressures, the Fed’s interest rate hikes and supply chain disruptions.

Not everything relating to the accounts is sunshine and roses though, Berkshire has recorded a net loss annual of $22.8 billioncompared to a gain of $89.8 billion in 2021, due to the diminished value of Apple stock and many other companies in its investment portfolio.

Berkshire owns dozens of over-the-counter operating businesses including the auto insurer Geicothe railway BNSF and well-known consumer brands such as Dairy Queen, Duracell e Fruit of the Loom. In total they employ more than 382,000 people.

Buffett, efficient markets exist only in the books

Buffett said most of his capital allocation decisions have been described as “so-so” and that Berkshire’s “satisfactory” results over time have been the result of a dozen “really good” decisions.

“‘Efficient’ markets exist only in the books,” Buffett said. “Truly, tradable stocks and bonds are puzzling, their behavior usually only understandable in retrospect.”

Buffett also said that “trust and rules are essential” in running big business, even amid the inevitable disappointments, and urged investors not to dwell on short-term market conditions.

Buffett’s 8 Favorite Companies

Furthermore, the annual letter to shareholders shows that at the end of 2022 Berkshire is the largest shareholder of these eight American companies: American Express, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca Cola, HP, Moody’s, Occidental Petrolium, e Paramount Global.

Meanwhile, we recall that in 2023 Berkshire increased its stake in the tech giant Apple driven by Tim Cook. In February, the US billionaire decided to buy 20.8 million shares of the Cupertino giant for a value of $3.2 billionincreasing its stake to 5.8% for a total of 915.6 million shares.

Berkshire trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.2% to 8.29 million shares. It comes about three months after Berkshire agreed to buy more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock, which sent shares of the world‘s largest chip maker soaring. At the opening session, the stock dropped by more than 5% to $92.

