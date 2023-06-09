Home » Berlin care startup Careloop collects two million euros
Alexander Lundberg and Matti Fischer founded the startup Careloop in 2019.
200,000 nurses are missing in Germany. The German Economic Institute (DIW) has calculated that by 2030 it could even be up to half a million. In order to at least approximately cover the need, local care facilities and hospitals are dependent on skilled workers from abroad. But how do employers and employees find each other here?

The Berlin startup Careloop takes care of that. “The process is complicated for both sides,” explains co-founder and CEO Alexander Lundberg in an interview with Gründerszene. Starting with making contact from a distance, proof of qualifications and knowledge of German, through entry to work permits in Germany.

“We want to map that simply and digitally,” says Lundberg. In other words, nurses can create a profile on Careloop – similar to LinkedIn – enter their professional experience and answer questions about their desired salary and preferred place of work. Institutions that fit the profile can then apply to the candidates. Employers and carers are then prepared for starting a job via online integration courses.

Careloop placed 500 nurses

