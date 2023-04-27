Berlin – CDU considers AfD statements on Wegner election to be “transparent”

.

Berlin (German news agency) – CDU general secretary Mario Czaja does not believe that the new governing mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner (CDU), was only elected to office with the help of the AfD. The AfD claimed to have voted for Wegner in the third ballot.

However, Czaja suspects that the 86 votes for Wegner came from within the company. Czaja told the TV station “Welt” on Thursday: “I think what the AfD did here is a very transparent maneuver. Kai Wegner got 86 votes in the third ballot, that’s exactly the number of votes from the CDU and SPD exist together in the Berlin House of Representatives.” According to Czaja’s assumption, the AfD would not have voted for Wegner and instead tried to cast initial doubts about the unity of the new Berlin government with a bluff.

“What is being done here is a transparent maneuver. It also serves to create divisions and see resentment. But I don’t think this government can be dissuaded from doing so.” Czaja doesn’t consider it a drama that it took three attempts to elect Wegner, but rather a Berlin idiosyncrasy.

“A result in the third ballot, that was also the case with Klaus Wowereit. Apparently that’s part of Berlin, making things a bit exciting here.” Czaja praised the Senate: “It’s such a strong team from Berlin that Kai Wegner put together and I think it’s going to be really good for Berlin. The city deserves a much better government and it has had it since tonight.”

