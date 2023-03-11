Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy “number one in the world” as a tourist destination. This is the goal declared by Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè on the eve of the opening of ITB Berlin, the largest trade fair in the world since 1966 for the travel and tourism industry, open from 7 to 9 March.

At Messe ITB has resumed live this year after a three-year suspension due to the pandemic and Italy (third brand, brand in the world) has returned “to the limelight”, as a Calabrian exhibitor said, with a massive presence : the 1,400 square meter Enit (National Tourism Agency) maxi-pavilion hosts 250 companies in the sector, with the intention underlined by Santanché of “teaming up”, while there are 324 Italian exhibitors in all this year.

LetExpo, Santanchè: “Precious fairs for quality tourism”

Businesses in Berlin

While waiting to become No. 1 in the world, the Italian tourism industry is keen to remain the absolute favorite of the German tourist, who, as the minister recalled at the #ThisisItaly event at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, is ” a tourist who loves Italy and is seasonally adjusted”, «he doesn’t come to Italy only at Christmas and in the summer but throughout the year».

«Germany is the first incoming market for Italy. In 2022, there were 9.4 million German visitors, with 58.5 million overnight stays and an average stay of 6.2 days,” she said. The CEO of Enit Ivana Jelinic specified that in 2022 81% of airport arrivals from Germany «is linked to the leisure profile. The target group follows with a share of 11.5%, while the business segment has an incidence of 5.3% on total flows». Ambassador Armando Varricchio commented, recalling Goethe’s trip to Italy, that the 9 million German tourists in Italy are “our best ambassadors” and underlined, as Santanché also did, that the current Italian government has expressed a great will to strengthen relations with Germany, and not only in tourism.

Quality tourism

The German tourist is among those who have more financial resources and who have more spending power. And that’s why they like it too. Between January and September 2022, in terms of expenditure, Germany (+77.6% on 2021) maintained first place among the main countries of origin in Italy followed by the United States (+323.5%) and France (+62 .5%). However, the German tourist is also very attentive to the quality/price ratio where Spain’s competitiveness often beats Italy. According to Simonetta Chirichiello, of the “Discover Cilento” travel agency at the Berlin Fair, the Germans are great programmers and great savers, those who had to draw on savings in the pandemic are now more careful about spending. When Germans plan their travels carefully, they also plan in terms of costs. The German tourist is also very “green”. And Italian hotels will have to be increasingly ecological to attract him. «We have created a green ipad to suggest routes and activities in an ecological key», underlined the exhibitors of “Place of Charme”, a hotel and resort between Florence and Siena in the Chianti area which recently registered for the first time bookings for events from Germany .