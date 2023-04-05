The Berlin photo platform Eyeem got a lot of hype when star investor Peter Thiel got involved and even passed Instagram for a short time. The company is now on the brink of collapse.

Belonged to the Berlin start-up establishment for a long time: the photo platform Eyeem picture alliance / Robert Schlesinger | Robert Schlesinger

For a long time, Eyeem was one of the great German startup stories. Now, however, the story of the photo platform launched in 2011 seems to be getting serious scratches – the company has filed for bankruptcy. can also be found online reportsthat recently photographers who offered their works on the Berlin company’s website were not paid. Eyeem could not be reached at short notice for inquiries about the background.

The Eyeem story had real highlights – including an early investment by star investor Peter Thiel. The photo platform experienced real hype at the end of 2012 when the Facebook subsidiary Instagram announced in the terms and conditions that it wanted to sell the pictures of its users itself. The latter rebelled and the Berlin app even overtook the US competitor in the App Store charts.

Founders left Eyeem two years ago

Eyeem once called tens of millions when it came to users. The number of photographers was also in the millions. And for them, the platform has long been more than just a website for viewing photos – as a photo agency, it served photographers, if not as a basis for their business, then at least as a way to earn money.

read too $140,000 a month with photo software business/imgly-fotobearbeitung-daniel-hauschildt/”>

However, the platform had already lost momentum for some time. At the end of 2020, Eyeem restructured its team, the founders left their startup. Six months later, the shareholders sold the company to the listed Swiss investment company New Value, which has been trading as Talenthouse AG since the end of 2021. According to stock market documents, she paid 40 million US dollars (equivalent to 37 million euros) for Eyeem, but a few months later only valued the platform at a single-digit million amount.

Stock market price of the Eyeem mother collapsed completely

Since the takeover, the Berlin company has been managed by several different CEOs and Managing Directors. According to the decision of the competent local court to open insolvency proceedings, the company is currently without a leader. Most recently, photographers reported that payments for the sales of their works were slow or non-existent. The parent company Talenthouse also faced these allegations. Its stock market price has collapsed almost completely since a high in the summer of 2021.

read too Eyeem founder Florian Meissner gets millions for his new blood test startup health/aware-bluttest-startup-meissner-eyeem-a/”>

The Eyeem founders Florian Meissner and Ranzi Rizk have since founded a new company. Together with banker Ferdinand Schmidt-Thomé, they have been working on the Aware app, an analysis service for health data, since June 2021. With Aware, users should be able to check their blood values ​​and call up the results in understandable language via the app. In mid-2022, investors – including Lakestar and Unicorn founders such as Omio boss Naren Shaam and Christian Reber, the founder of Pitch – put a total of 14 million euros in the company. When it was founded, Aware received a seven-figure sum from Cherry Ventures, the June Fund from Google CEO Philipp Schindler and Teleclinic founder Katharina Jiinger.