Berlin is said to be expelling “masses” of Russian diplomats

In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova accused the German side of having pushed through the expulsion of the diplomats to the media in advance, although there had been assurances that the matter would be treated discreetly. Zakharova did not say what and to which medium she was referring specifically. “We strongly condemn this action by Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire range of Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.