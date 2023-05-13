Berlin is unlikely to face any major tax shortfalls this year

In contrast to the federal government, there is unlikely to be any serious loss of tax revenue in Berlin this year or next. This emerges from the data of the regionalized tax estimate. According to this, revenue this year should be around 28 billion euros. That would be 46 million euros more than the last tax estimate. For the year 2024, the tax authorities are assuming taxes of 29.29 billion euros. That would be a slight plus of 76 million euros compared to the previous estimate in October. However, slightly lower revenues are forecast for the following years.

“The trend in Berlin is somewhat more positive than in the federal government,” said Finance Senator Stefan Evers (CDU) to rbb. This is due to the fact that the tax authorities have already taken into account several changes, for example in tax legislation, with foresight. “Overall, however, there is a picture that offers light and shade,” Evers continues. The economic dynamic is to be rated positively. It leads to more revenue from income tax. On the other hand, the relief packages as a reaction to the economic situation caused by the Ukraine war would result in a loss of income for the state budgets. There are also reductions in the real estate transfer tax. “The bottom line is that there is no significant plus and therefore no additional leeway for the upcoming budget deliberations,” emphasized the finance senator.

The latest agreements between the prime ministers and the federal chancellor to finance the costs of refugees are insufficient from Ever’s point of view. He pointed out that more and more people were looking for protection and that the costs were rising as a result. “If we want to ensure adequate accommodation conditions from a humanitarian point of view, these 57 million euros are a drop in the ocean for Berlin. That won’t get us very far,” explained Evers. See also Andrea C. Bonomi: "The Spac market will experience a very strong natural selection" 57 million euros are Berlin’s share of the additional billion that the federal government wants to pay the states. The CDU politician emphasized that he hopes that there will be additional support from the federal states in further talks in June.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, May 12, 2023, 5:00 p.m

