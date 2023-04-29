Berlin – Kiziltepe defends Wegner’s election as governing mayor

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The SPD party left and new Berlin labor senator, Cansel Kiziltepe, has defended the election of Kai Wegner as governing mayor. “I will not participate in the dissemination of AfD narratives,” Kiziltepe told the “Tagesspiegel” (Saturday edition).

The background to this is that the AfD claims that Wegner only got into office in the third ballot on Thursday with the help of their votes. “I don’t believe and don’t trust the AfD, and I’m not going to start with that now.” Kiziltepe justified the coalition with the CDU. However, she went into the negotiations with the firm intention of continuing the previous alliance. “We didn’t get any concrete commitments for the school building offensive, for the construction of new apartments and for the special fund for the climate. There was therefore no basis for continuing,” said Kiziltepe. The SPD politician has been in charge of the department for work, social affairs, equality, integration, diversity and anti-discrimination since Friday. She threatens companies that do not offer apprenticeships with consequences: “If the supply cannot cover the demand for apprenticeships, we have to take action.” The companies that do not train would then have to pay a levy. “The money should then benefit the companies that train,” says Kiziltepe. A bill for this is expected to be drafted later this year. Kiziltepe describes her collaboration with Franziska Giffey as good. “The party chairmanship is currently not an issue for me. The party elections will not take place until next year,” said the SPD politician. “We have to reunite the party after the narrow result in the member vote.”

HOME PAGE