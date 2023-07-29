Berlin – Linnemann reiterates the demand for accelerated procedures

Carsten Linnemann (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is sticking to his call for accelerated procedures for offenders in outdoor pools. “You just have to want it,” Linnemann told the news portal ntv.

When criticized that his initiative was populist or unworkable, Linnemann replies that some courts have long been pretending that this is possible. “The rule of law must prevail, with offenders – if possible – feeling the consequences immediately,” said Linnemann. “And according to the Code of Criminal Procedure, this is already possible and is applied in many places. A change in the law is therefore not necessary at all.”

Such a form of procedure is already being used extensively in some judicial districts, for example in Baden-Wrttemberg. “We should work towards ensuring that such accelerated procedures are used much more frequently in the future,” said the CDU general secretary.

