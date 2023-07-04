Berlinguer “couldn’t take it anymore”. Salary in Mediaset and early evening with Porro

(Image source: La Presse)

Berlinguer at Mediaset. The real reasons for the sensational farewell to Rai

Bianca Berlinguer he chose Mediasetgoodbye to Rai. The clash with the top management of viale Mazzini has reached a point of no return and so the presenter of Cartabianca has decided to accept the competition’s proposal. Berlinguer “he couldn’t take it anymore“. In Rai “they made scorched earth around her, he had to fight for everything“. These words attributed by Fatto Quotidiano to an internal source on Viale Mazzini explain why the historical face of Tg3 has decided to leave Rai. A decision that became official yesterday after last week’s rumors. And after a meeting with the to Robert Sergio, who had raised the alarm in the morning. Berlinguer will be present tonight at Cologno Monzese the presentation of the Mediaset schedules. For her Pier Silvio Berlusconi will announce a primetime program, most likely on Tuesdays. It’s a daily streak in the pre-evening. In Rai Berlinguer earned the maximum ceiling: 240 thousand euros. Salary on Rete 4 will be 500 thousand euros.

According to the Fact for some time with the company there was swell. Berlinguer she didn’t feel protected. Also on the occasion of the question announced by Maria Elena Woods of Italia Viva on the fees of Cartabianca guests. First there had been the controversy over Mauro Corona and vulgarity. Then it was the ex ad Carlo Fuortes who tore up Alessandro’s contract Orsini. Who continued to participate in the program for free. At Mediaset Berlinguer will be taken regularly. Will have an agreement of multi-year duration. He will conduct a first in-depth evening. But it could also reach access prime time. At stake could also be Tonight Italy where – in the rumors of the past few weeks – there was talk of a possible doubling for Nicola Further, firmly confirmed at the helm of the Fourth Republic on Monday evening. The placement in prime time also needs to be defined, presumably not on Tuesday evenings: in recent days the presenter would have expressed her perplexity on the competition internal with Boomerissimaconducted by Alessia Marcuzzi, and then with Beasts by Fagnani, both expected on Tuesday on Rai2.

