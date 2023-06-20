Home » Berlusconi, 19 houses of which nothing was known. Ten are on Lake Maggiore
Berlusconi legacy, a hidden treasure: between lake houses and various properties

Waiting to know the wishes of Silvio Berlusconiwritten in black on white testament which will be officially unveiled in the next few days, work begins on the successionwith professionals – we read in Milano Finanza – already at work for analyze documents useful and do the inventory of all the assets belonging to the Knight.

33% of Silvio Berlusconi’s immense assets, estimated at at least 4 billion euros, are in his availability and in the will may have decided to assign it to your liking. But first all the donations made in life. Berlusconi also bequeathed 19 buildings: they are those owned by him as a natural person. Surely little compared to indirect participations in MFE-Mediaset, Mediolanum, Mondadori which are worth about 3 billion or the shares in the real estate properties that own the villas in Arcore, Costa Smeraldo, Macherio, Villa Zeffirelli.

