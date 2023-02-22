After the acquittal in the Ruby ter, the 2013 conviction of Berlusconi in the Cassation remains unique

In recent days, ample space has been given in the press and in the media to the acquittal of Silvio Berlusconi in the Ruby ter case, and the controversy over the action of the Magistrates against him has rekindled. It therefore remains unique conviction for tax fraud in the trial on Mediaset rights of the Weekly Section of the Court of Cassation, in August 2013.

You were able to release some statements on this process, what do you feel like saying today?

Thank you for this question which allows me to clarify and clarify my thoughts on the matter, also with respect to what I publicly declared some time ago and my thoughts are as follows: the trial in the trial phase before the board of the Weekday Section of the Court of Cassation, presided by dr. Antonio Esposito was an absolutely regular process and for me there are no doubts about the transparency, correctness and independence of the judges who made up that panel, likewise the sentence is a valuable text from a legal point of view, with ample and exhaustive treatment and evaluation of the evidence, in this sense it is a “just sentence”.

However, over time there have been significant positions taken from many sources precisely on the assignment of the trial to the Weekly Section of the Supreme Court and it has also been said that this was not the judge who was supposed to judge the trial.

It is not correct and no artifice was put in place by anyone to assign the process to that specific Section of the Court, which is the one competent to judge the appeals during the working period. As far as I know, the appeals of Berlusconi’s defenders and the other defendants reached the Court with an indication of an urgent need to fix the working period due to the imminence of the statute of limitations for the crimes, so the trial had to go to that Section, according to legal criteria for assigning . Any questions on the different calculation of extinction of the crimes and on the setting of the trial on the date of 1 August 2013 absolutely do not affect the regularity of the trial phase itself, but on previous phases and have no significance of nullity.

It turns out that Berlusconi has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights alleging various violations of the principles of “fair trial”. What do you think?

The European Court has its own point of view and even questions that in our law are of an administrative nature, such as the assignments to judges and panels of judges in trials, can be the subject of discussion there, which obviously does not mean they are accepted tout court.

A member of the Court of Cassation who confirmed the Milan sentence for tax fraud on Silvio Berlusconi after some time came to him and an interview was recorded in which this judge said that what had sentenced Berlusconi had been a “firing squad”. .

The story is known and I don’t think it’s acceptable behaviour, a judge who does not share the opinion of his colleagues in a trial, especially in such an important trial, has only one way forward: he must formalize his dissent in writing in a way clear and transparent and it seems to me that in this case it did not happen.

Finally, do you think that Silvio Berlusconi has suffered judicial persecution?

I don’t think so and Berlusconi himself thanked the magistrates who judged in the last trial, hopefully closing a long period of laceration in the relationship between politics and the judiciary.

