Government, Berlusconi-Tajani, the suffered statement does not close the case

Il government has to deal with a new case war-related UkraineSilvio Berlusconi attacked the decision of Melons to go to Kiev a far visit to Zelensky. The leader of Fi: “Me as premier I would never have gone“. His statements have generated chaos within the majority. Giorgia Melons she is impressed, sorry to say the least. Hot, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the premier trust the ministers who are closer to her all the uneasiness towards a leader of her majority who seems, whispers a top government official, “victim from the propaganda of Moscow and of fake news Russian, who manage to permeate the positions of many, in Italia e in Europa“. Giorgia Meloni doesn’t really think about reversing the trend, giving up the mission. She promised Zelensky that she will visit the capital of the country martyred by the Russians and she wants very strongly to keep the commitment to leave «in very short time», possibly before the painful first anniversary of the falling invasion on February 24th.

Il foreign Minister Tajani – continues the Corriere – takes action to obtain the turnaround of the former premier, calls Arcore, speaks to Berlusconi and convinces him to put down on paper the reassurance that his “support for Ukraine was never in doubt”. The fibrillation is strong, among the Azzurri, within the majority and in the relationship with the oppositions. And the underlining that Forza Italia has never failed to adhere to the government coalition – as well as to NATO, Europe and the USA – is the confirmation of how much the Melonian coalition has danced on the brink of ravine. The alarm also affects i blue ministerswho did not expect such a direct new attack by their leader on the head of the Ukrainian resistance and on the president of the Advise. The commotion lasts ninety minutes. Meloni speaks several times with Antonio Tajaniwhich certainly can not break with the founder of Fi, but the political case subtraction open.

