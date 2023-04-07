Silvio Berlusconi, his treasure is safe. The holding is armored

Silvio Berlusconi fight for life in hospital, and immediately after his admission they chased each other voices of any kind on society from the family and the markets stirred, amid hypotheses succession e speculations. But his companies – reads the Journal – are safe. The shareholding structure of the group Fininvest and that of its subsidiaries has been built, over time, to be more and more stable. And today it shows up unassailable: without an agreement with the Berlusconi familyno activity of the group can become the subject of contention or desire from outside investors. Founded by Silvio Berlusconi in 1978 as a limited liability company, transformed into a joint stock company in 1982, Fininvest is today the holding of one of the largest private European media and communication groups. It is the beating heart of the group, the corporate place whose capital is held by the Berlusconi family and which, downstream, directly controls Mediaset e Mondadori (listed on the Stock Exchange), join the group with friends of the Doris family Mediolanum (also on the Stock Exchange) and owns the entire share capital of Monza Football and of the Manzoni Theatre.

Today the holding – continues the Journal – holds shares of maximum security of both Simple (47.9 of the share capital and 49.9% of the voting rights) of both Mondadori (53.3% and 69.5%), while 30% of Mediolanum it has always aligned with the 41% held by the Dorises. But group armor is guaranteed a double delivery right at the level of the holding company: if someone were to think of enter directly upstairs, the structure of Fininvest is able to discourage anyone. The capital has been subject to rearrangements, but the substance remains that of the total control in the hands of the Berlusconi family. Today, after the distribution of some shares for childrenil Cavaliere owns over 61%; Marina e Pier Silvio Berlusconi have 7.65% each; Eleonora, Luigi e Barbara 21.4% (there are 100 with 2% of treasury shares held by the same company).

