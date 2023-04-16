Home » Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to ordinary hospitalization
Business

Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to ordinary hospitalization

by admin
Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to ordinary hospitalization

Silvio Berlusconi, 86 years old, already four times Prime Minister, now Senator of the Republic

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of intensive care, today the visits of Marina and Confalonieri

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of intensive care. As far as he learnsberaking latest news the transfer of the leader of Forza Italia to a ordinary hospital ward del San Raffaele had already been scheduled for today. Today she went to the San Raffaele too Marina Berlusconi, eldest daughter of the president of Forza Italia. She went from the driveway entrance in via Olgettina 60 to the San Raffaele hospital, where her father has been hospitalized for 12 days in intensive care. Before her, in the afternoon, the former prime minister received a brief visit from the president of Mediaset and her lifelong friend, Faithful Confalonieri. Having entered from the driveway entrance in via Olgettina 60, Confalonieri has not made any statements. Always a friend of Berlusconi, the president of Mediaset in the last 12 days has not failed to demonstrate his closeness to the former prime minister, whom he visits in hospital almost every day. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The Orsero house rule "Pay attention to finance and diversified risk"

You may also like

Ukraine still buys fuel from Russia. The Pulitzer...

Czech Republic – Thousands demonstrate against the government...

Beijing Dental Implant System Selected Result Announced, Centralized...

Most powerful reactor in Europe: Finland connects new...

Hakimi, his wife asks for a divorce but...

Company – Scholz promotes free trade agreements with...

Primavalle stake, Meloni: “Point of no return of...

The highest reward is 12 million. The 2023...

Onlyfans: This is how these three women achieved...

Fire in the USA, shooting in Alabama during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy