Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to ordinary hospitalization

Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to ordinary hospitalization

Silvio Berlusconi, 86 years old, already four times Prime Minister, now Senator of the Republic

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of intensive care, today the visits of Marina and Confalonieri

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of intensive care. As far as he learnsberaking latest news the transfer of the leader of Forza Italia to a ordinary hospital ward del San Raffaele had already been scheduled for today. Today she went to the San Raffaele too Marina Berlusconi, eldest daughter of the president of Forza Italia. She went from the driveway entrance in via Olgettina 60 to the San Raffaele hospital, where her father has been hospitalized for 12 days in intensive care. Before her, in the afternoon, the former prime minister received a brief visit from the president of Mediaset and her lifelong friend, Faithful Confalonieri. Having entered from the driveway entrance in via Olgettina 60, Confalonieri has not made any statements. Always a friend of Berlusconi, the president of Mediaset in the last 12 days has not failed to demonstrate his closeness to the former prime minister, whom he visits in hospital almost every day. Subscribe to the newsletter

