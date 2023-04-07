Berlusconi, San Raffaele: pulmonary infection in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

“President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a pulmonary infection. The infectious event is part of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, of which The persistent chronic phase and the absence of evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia have been ascertained The therapeutic strategy in place involves the treatment of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the conditions pre-existing clinics”. This is what we read in a note released today by the San Raffaele hospital signed by the professor Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s personal doctor and by professor Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units.

Sources, Berlusconi reacts well and leukemia is treatable

Silvio Berlusconi’s condition “records an encouraging improvement today compared to yesterday. Although the situation requires the utmost caution, the former prime minister is reportedly reacting positively to the antibiotic therapy decided to treat the pneumonia that has arisen in recent days”. ANSA learns it from sources close to the president. “The form of chronic leukemia from which he has been suffering for some time – as reported by the same sources – however, would not be rare for subjects of his age and is normally treated with minimally invasive therapies, allowing for an almost normal quality of life”.

Berlusconi, his daughter Marina and his brother Paolo again with him

After spending the morning at San Raffaele, Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter Marina and brother Paolo returned to the hospital shortly after 3 pm, entering with their respective service cars from the entrance on via Olgettina to stand next to the President of Forza Italia hospitalized in intensive care for a lung infection. The former prime minister, according to the medical bulletin, suffers from a form of chronic leukemia.

“Quiet night, conditions are stable.” With these words the deputy premier, foreign minister and number two of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani comment with Affaritaliani.it the health conditions of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized yesterday in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Meloni calls Berlusconi, best wishes for a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to what is learned, spoke to Silvio Berlusconi during the day. The Prime Minister called the leader of Forza Italia expressing her encouragement and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Berlusconi: phone call between Cavaliere and Salvini

Phone call between Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini. The League makes it known. The Knight called the leader of the League who shortly before had sent an affectionate text message to the former premier, hospitalized in San Raffaele. “It is the most beautiful phone call I could receive” commented Salvini, who reiterated to Berlusconi “we look forward to seeing you soon”.

Calenda: “The Second Republic is effectively closing”

“I never voted for Berlusconi, he was my opponent but right now we all have to wish him good luck getting back to work soon”. Third pole leader Carlo Calenda said it to Tagada’ on La7. “The treatments for leukemia are very violent, they debilitate the body, I had my wife ill with leukemia…”, recalled the former minister. That said, in the light of the Knight’s state of health, “it is in fact the closure of the Second Republic, because the Second Republic is Berlusconi. I never believed in Berlusconi’s succession” in Forza Italia, “I never believed that there could be another Berlusconi. A piece of history ends. He’s a man who really did everything, he’s a lion, but now the only thing we need to do is wish him the best,” concluded Calenda .

Berlusconi, FI in Calenda: it’s what he will never be

“Calenda’s wishes, like so many messages arriving in these hours for the speedy recovery of President Berlusconi, can only please. Once again, however, Calenda was completely wrong”. FI deputy Roberto Bagnasco says so. “Berlusconi and his ideas have represented, represent and will always represent-remarks-what Carlo Calenda will never be: the point of reference for Italian moderates and a statesman of international caliber”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

