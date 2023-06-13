Home » Berlusconi died, the founder of the CDX: a great and controversial entrepreneur
Business

Berlusconi died, the founder of the CDX: a great and controversial entrepreneur

by admin
Berlusconi died, the founder of the CDX: a great and controversial entrepreneur

Nn October 1993 he entered politics and in January 1994 he created Forza Italia

After being hospitalized in the last few days at San Raffaele in Milan, the blue leader didn’t make it: he Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86, founder of Forza Italia, of the Pdl, of the centre-right and four times Prime Minister. Also known as the Cavaliere having received the order of merit for work in 1977, which he renounced following a criminal conviction in 2014. After starting his entrepreneurial activity in the construction field, in 1975 he set up the finance company Fininvest and in 1993 the multimedia production company Mediaset, in which other companies converge such as Arnoldo Mondadori Editore and Silvio Berlusconi Communications, remaining a symbolic figure of his family.

Nn October 1993 he entered politics and in January 1994 he created Forza Italiaa centre-right political party that merged into Il Popolo della Libertà in 2008 and was then refounded in 2013. Its policies marked Italian public life from the mid-1990s onwards with a typical attitude that has been defined as Berlusconi, widely supported by his political followers and his constituents, also strongly entering the mass culture and the Italian and foreign collective imagination, but also arousing a harsh anti-Berlusconism on the part of his opponents, who have repeatedly underlined his conflict of interest, accusing him of emanating from read individually.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Influencer launches AI version of herself - and makes money with it

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy