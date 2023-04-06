Home Business “Berlusconi does not want his daughter Marina in politics. FI and FdI, common destiny”
Interview with Gianfranco Rotondi, president of the Christian Democratic Foundation, of which Silvio Berlusconi is honorary president

Are you worried about Silvio Berlusconi’s health conditions?

“Anyone who knows me knows what Silvio Berlusconi represents for me and my family: he is our best man at a wedding, he saw my daughters born and raised. We are naturally worried, but confident”.

Do you think Berlusconi will soon return to active politics?

“Will he come back? I understand that he has already made a few calls this morning”.

After Berlusconi, who remains the undisputed leader, who makes the decisions in Forza Italia? Antonio Tajani?

“I’ve never been a member of Forza Italia, always and only an ally (Silvio’s favorite, though). Decisions have always been made by him alone and it will be like this for a long time to come”.

Do you think your daughter Marina Berlusconi can or should enter politics?

“They are personal choices, the only thing I know for sure is that the President has always opposed a commitment from his children. He loves them too much to wish them to pay the price that fell to him, and that is proof of his good faith in civil passion”.

With the recent internal changes, is Forza Italia closer to Fratelli d’Italia than to Lega?

“In thirty years my only disagreement with Silvio is on the evaluation of ‘Fratelli d’Italia’: for me it is the continuation of the PDL, and sooner or later Forza Italia, as we Christian Democrats have already done, will establish a common path”.

