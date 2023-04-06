Berlusconi, Dr. Harari: “Your health situation? Not trivial”

Silvio Berlusconi he has been hospitalized since yesterday morning intensive therapy al St. Raphael from Milan. The Knight is affected by a severe blood disease and his health conditions are very worrying, so much so that he immediately received a visit from all his loved ones. A head of pulmonology at San Giuseppe MultiMedica in Milan takes care of explaining in detail the situation of the leader of Forza Italia. “There pneumonia– says Sergius Harari – which can be bacterial, viral, caused by atypical microorganisms or other pathogens, is a serious illness which particularly affects individuals with a weakened immune system such as young children and the elderly, with defences immune fragile. It is a disease that is one of the leading causes of death in old age. They occur every year in Italy 9,000 deaths from pneumonia, 90% of which concern patients over 65 and/or with risk factors. Mortality in our country, although not negligible, is one of the lowest in Europe“.

“The true problem in a large elderly patient as it is Berlusconi – continues Harari al Corriere – they are precisely the comorbidity and we know that the Knight it has severalespecially of a cardiovascular nature. There pneumonia can become a precipitating factor of the general clinical conditions. Intensive care? It may have been decided a precautionary purpose, consider his pathologies. However, the fact that it is in such a protected area suggests that the situation is not trivial and that the problem raises problems in the medical field, with probable respiratory failure. Those who have been hospitalized in intensive care for a long time can suffer permanent damage over time, with major lung fragilitybut this is not the case with the Knight”.

